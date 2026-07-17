TechM jumps 3%, turns top Sensex gainer after Q1 beat: More upside ahead?

Tech Mahindra share price: Shares of Tech Mahindra rallied over 3 per cent in intraday deals on Friday, July 13, as investors cheered the company's better-than-expected April-June quarter (Q1) results to emerge as the best-performing Sensex constituent.

Tech Mahindra share price rose to the day's high of ₹1,562.90, rising as much as 3.41 per cent against the previous close of ₹1,511.35 on the BSE. That said, the IT stock remains 15 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹1,850. So far in 2026, Tech Mahindra stock is down 4.48 per cent and has lost 8.11 per cent over the year, as worries about AI-led disruptions have turned the Street cautious on IT stocks.

As of 11.04 AM, Tech Mahindra stock was up 1.57 per cent at ₹1,535.10, outperforming the BSE barometer Sensex, which was trading 0.90 per cent higher at 77,902.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results

Brokerages said that TechM's Q1 revenue and margins exceeded estimates, and strong deal TCV at $1.08 billion, up 33.3 per cent yearly, provides strong revenue visibility. It is the third straight quarter that it has reported more than a billion-dollar deal wins.

The revenue was ₹15,712 crore in Q1FY27, up 17.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), largely helped by the execution of a large European automotive program, which boosted the performance of the Manufacturing vertical, followed by BFSI and Healthcare.

EBIT margin at 14.4 per cent continued to near the company’s FY27 margin target of 15 per cent, supported by volume growth and Project Fortius-related operating leverage, partially offset by seasonality and relatively higher rupee exposure.

On the profitability front, Tech Mahindra’s net profit surged 28.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,465 crore. READ MORE

Brokerages on Tech Mahindra

Here's what brokerages recommend on Tech Mahindra stock after Q1FY27 results:

Elara Capital | Accumulate | Target price: ₹1,550

Elara Capital said that it continues to build in ~6 per cent/5 per cent revenue growth in FY27E/28E for TechM on better outlook for communication and other verticals. Since the company is planning for a staggered wage hike, the impact on margins would also be staggered and with fresher hiring strategy and continued optimization of subcon costs, aspiration of 15 per cent-plus exit may not see any risk, in our view, said the brokerage.

"Accordingly, we raise earnings estimates by 1-4 per cent for FY27E/28E, and target price to ₹1,620 from ₹1,550, with an unchanged multiple of 18x. Lower-than-expected earnings are a key risk to our estimates," it said.

Systematix Equities | Buy | Target price: ₹1,740

The brokerage has raised its target P/E multiple for TechM to 19x, given the encouraging progress toward its FY27E goals and potential to grow ahead of peers beyond FY27E. It expects TechM to be the fastest-growing among large peers over the next 2–3 years, supporting a premium valuation.

Accordingly, it has reiterated its 'BUY' rating with a revised target price of ₹1,740, rolling over and valuing the stock at 19x Sep'28E EPS.

360 One | Hold | Target price: ₹1,490

With a strong start to the year, the company now appears on track to deliver higher than industry growth, coupled with margin improvement. We increase our target multiple to 17x (from 16x) to reflect the same, said analysts at 360 One.

"However, the stock currently trades at a premium of 15-30% to its large cap peers, which limits major upside from current levels. We maintain Hold with a revised target price of ₹1,490 (from earlier ₹1,380)," it added.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.