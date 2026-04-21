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Home / Markets / News / Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview: PAT may grow 9% QoQ; margins to recover

Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview: PAT may grow 9% QoQ; margins to recover

Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview: Sequentially, the profit after tax (PAT) of Tech Mahindra is expected to rise 9 per cent from ₹1,336.42 crore in Q3FY26

Tech Mahindra q4 results preview

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Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

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Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview: Tech Mahindra is expected to release its January-March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. 
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Tech Mahindra’s net profit at an average of ₹1,453.8 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹ 1,188.6 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 9 per cent from ₹1,336.42 crore in Q3FY26. 
The company’s revenue for the quarter is expected to rise around 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,863 crore, on average, from ₹13,384 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 3 per cent from ₹14,393 crore in Q3FY26.
 

Investors and analysts will monitor management's commentary on:

  • FY27 growth and margin aspirations 
  • The agentic artificial intelligence (AI) approach of TechM.
  • Performance in the underperforming financial services vertical
  • Profitability of the recently won large deals
  • Hedging strategy
  • CY26 IT budget, any impact on tech spending, decision-making cycle, and revenue conversion from increased macro and geopolitical uncertainties
READ | HCLTech Q4 preview: Product seasonality may hit CC rev; FY27 guidance eyed 

What to expect from Tech Mahindra's Q4 results?

Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage anticipates flat revenue in USD terms for the January- March quarter. Revenue in USD is pegged at $1,617 million, as compared to $1,610 million in Q3FY26, up 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q. 
The December 2025 quarter had benefit of a pull forward of revenues in the manufacturing vertical, which is likely to normalise and act as a headwind. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin is expected to expand 60 basis points (bps), led by operating efficiencies and rupee depreciation.  

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Further, net profit is expected to remain muted at ₹1,301.8 crore in Q4 due to a $25 million forex loss. Net new deal wins are likely at $1.1 billion, flat Q-o-Q and up 38 per cent Y-o-Y. The Orange deal signed may be substantial. Deal momentum in other verticals is likely to be strong, with organic revenue growth. Focus will be on the medium-term targets after it seems that the company may achieve the Ebit margin and growth target for FY2027E.   
Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The brokerage expects revenue to be muted at 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q CC in Q4. Communication may recover in H1FY27, supported by a mega deal in Europe, while Hi-tech is likely to stay volatile. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) underlying demand is likely to remain intact. US auto may remain in wait-and-watch mode.  
Further, the deal pipeline remains strong, with a focus on avoiding large deals that dilute margins. Analysts see a 15 per cent Ebit margin for FY27E is now within reach. 
Emkay Global Financial Services: Analysts expect USD revenue to grow 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q after factoring in 40 bps cross-currency tailwinds. Ebit margin is likely to expand by 50 bps sequentially.  
Nuvama Institutional Equities: Analysts believe Tech Mahindra shall report flat Q-o-Q constant currency (CC) and +0.6 per cent Q-o-Q in USD, with BFSI and telecom registering growth, while other verticals remaining a drag.  
Margins are expected to expand 30 bps Q-o-Q. Analysts anticipate management to maintain 15 per cent FY27 margin guidance.  
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

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