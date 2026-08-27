Tech view: Nifty eyes 24,492; Vedanta, Nykaa among top bets by Jatin Gedia

Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia, VP, technical research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty has been consolidating between 24,400 and 24,000 for the past eight trading sessions. It formed a higher low at 24,110 and also surpassed the previous swing high of 24,313, suggesting a resumption of the uptrend. We expect Nifty to rally towards 24,492, which is the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the fall from 24,774 to 24,026, with the potential to stretch higher towards 24,774, the August high. On the downside, the crucial support is placed at 24,100 - 24,050. As long as this support level holds, we shall maintain a bullish stance on the Nifty.

Bank Nifty clearly outperformed the Nifty today and closed with gains. Overall, the Bank Nifty has been consolidating between 57,000 and 58,000 for the past four weeks. Divergence among the key heavyweights is causing this consolidation. A decisive break above 58,000 - 58,200 would suggest a resumption of the uptrend. The ideal way to trade this range would be to take a contrarian view at one of the extremes and book profit at the other extreme. We continue to maintain a bullish stance on the Bank Nifty, and dips towards the support zone 57,600 - 57,500 should be used as a buying opportunity. On the upside, immediate resistance is at 58,200, followed by 58,600.

Three stock recommendations by Jatin Gedia

Vedanta

Buy Vedanta (VEDL) at ₹287, with a stop-loss at ₹274 and a target of ₹305. The stock found buying interest from the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (₹264) and has broken out of a two day consolidation with above average volume. The rise in price was accompanied by a 5% addition in open interest, suggesting a long buildup. The momentum indicator has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal.

Nykaa

Buy FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) at ₹339, with a stop-loss at ₹331 and a target of ₹357. The stock found support at the 40 day exponential moving average (₹323) and resumed its uptrend after breaking the 328 - 335 range on the upside with above average volume. A positive crossover on the momentum indicator suggests a buy signal.

Navin Fluorine

Buy Navin Fluorine at ₹8,560, with a stop-loss at ₹8,300 and a target of ₹9,000. The stock has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a resumption of the uptrend. Rising ADX confirms the uptrend.