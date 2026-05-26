Techno Electric & Engineering tanks 13% as Q4 profit falls 15% YoY
In the March quarter, Techno Electric reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹114.51 crore, from ₹134.64 crore a year ago
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Techno Electric & Engineering Company shares slipped 12.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹1,194 per share. However, at 11:37 AM, Techno Electric’s share price recovered slightly, but was down 11.8 per cent at ₹1,208.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 76,468.31.
The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter, Techno Electric reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹114.51 crore, from ₹134.64 crore a year ago.
Its revenue from operations came in at ₹1,010.04 crore, up 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹815.79 crore. READ | Hitachi Energy shares swing after Q4; Revenue jumps but margins disappoint
Techno Electric and Engineering Company is a power infrastructure company with a four-decade track record across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), asset ownership, operations, and maintenance services. The company has established a strong presence across all three key segments of the power sector — generation, transmission, and distribution.
Techno Electric and Engineering is involved in establishing the first power station by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) at Shaktinagar, reflecting its foundational role in India's energy infrastructure. It has since been part of virtually all power stations installed by NTPC, in varying capacities. On the transmission side, Techno Electric and Engineering has built over 150 of the 276 substations owned by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) — meaning more than 50 per cent of PGCIL's substation infrastructure bears the mark of Techno Electric and Engineering's engineering capabilities. READ | Awfis Space jumps 19% on posting strong Q4 results; PAT up 106% YoY
Over its four-decade history, the company has successfully executed over 400 projects in India and overseas, supported by a team of approximately 400 experienced professionals across its various verticals.
Techno Electric and Engineering is strategically positioned to benefit from India's accelerating power sector investment cycle, including transmission network expansion, renewable energy integration, and grid modernisation — areas where its deep execution track record and established relationships with NTPC and PGCIL provide a significant competitive advantage.
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 12:10 PM IST