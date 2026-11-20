Textile shares price movement

Shares of textile companies were in demand, rallying up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume on strong earnings and a healthy business outlook.

In the past month, the stock price of Indo Count Industries zoomed 45 per cent, followed by Welspun Living (29 per cent), Pearl Global Industries (21 per cent) and Nitin Spinners (11 per cent). The BSE Sensex rallied 14 per cent during the same period.

What’s driving textile stocks?

The textile sector in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) results delivered 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, supported by higher order execution and demand recovery. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect the sector to sustain its outperformance, with an over 15 per cent growth and gradual margin recovery for fabric/apparel/home textile players. In contrast, margins for spinning players are expected to normalize as cotton yarn spreads revert to normal levels. Key monitorables include cotton prices, freight and fuel costs, and order flows from the US and Europe.

The brokerage firm expects its coverage to grow 17 per cent, 31 per cent, and 52 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28. Accordingly, analysts have assigned a 15 per cent premium to the mean P/E multiple. They prefer Gokaldas Export, Pearl Global, and Arvind from the apparel space and Indo Count Industries from the home textile space.

Meanwhile, India is fast securing multiple bilateral agreements with preferential tariffs, reducing the 10-12 per cent duty gap in key markets such as the UK and EU. Along with the narrowing tariff differential, Bangladesh is facing challenges related to raw material and energy security – leading to the disruption of operations/increased costs, especially for smaller players. Despite these setbacks, the country’s highly evolved textile ecosystem and low-cost labour market continue to give it an edge. However, the recent protests – with workers demanding more than double the current wages – threaten to reduce the country’s advantage on the labour cost front, analysts at PL Capital said in its textile sector update.

Meanwhile, in Q2FY27, Indo Count Industries’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to ₹259 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from ₹123 crore, with margins expanding to 15.3 per cent, well above the company’s full-year guidance of 13 per cent. The performance was driven by market share gains, increased wallet share, strong branded business momentum, and increasing contribution from the company’s newer businesses.

Indo Count Industries in its Q2 earnings conference call said that the UK and EU markets offer significant growth potential, with an addressable opportunity comparable to the US market. The company’s established relationships with leading retailers provide a strong platform to expand presence and increase wallet share. The company also expects free trade agreements to further strengthen its competitiveness in these markets.

“Overall, the combination of strong growth across our businesses, improving margins, and a strong balance sheet positioned us well and gives us confidence in outperforming our FY27 guidance,” the management said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.