Thangamayil Jewellery hits 10% lower band for 2nd day. What's ailing stock?

Thangamayil Jewellery share price: Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery crashed to the 10 per cent lower price band for the second consecutive session on Thursday, July 30, as the company's guidance for the second quarter earnings likely spooked investo₹despite a strong show in the April-June period of the fiscal 2026-27 (FY27).

Despite this decline, Thangamayil Jewellery's shares have delivered spectacular returns to investors. The stock is up 78 per cent year-to-date, 202 per cent in a year and 350 per cent in three years. Thangamayil Jewellery 's share price tanked 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit at ₹5,815.30 on the BSE, taking its two-day decline to 20 per cent. As of 12 PM, there were only sell orders for 1.61 lakh shares on the exchanges.

The company had posted its Q1 performance on Wednesday, recording sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth but a weak sequential show.

Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 results

The company made revenue of ₹2,662 crore as against ₹1,555 crore in the year-ago period, recording a 71 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Its profit after tax (PAT) surged 86 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹85 crore from ₹46 crore in Q1 FY26.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the PAT was lower than ₹147 crore posted in the quarter ended March, and revenue was ₹2,839 crore.

The company, however, said that despite benign gold prices in the June quarter, volume in gold segments of business was relatively lower, hit by a steep increase in import duty and rupee depreciation that made customers postpone their purchases on the expectation of future fall in gold prices in US dollar terms.

Q2 commentary dents stock

Furthermore, its commentary for the ongoing September quarter raised concerns. It said that no visible improvement in sales was witnessed in the first 28 days of the second quarter due to continued uncertainty in war front and expectations of a moderate fall in gold prices, prompting customers to postpone sales.

It expects the postponed demand to come back when the war or price situation improves. It remains hopeful of the same in the second half of FY27.