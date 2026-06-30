Thangamayil Jewellery zooms 52% in June; what's driving stock price?

Thangamayil Jewellery share price movement

Share price of Thangamayil Jewellery hit a new high of ₹6,393.55, as the stock rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up marginally by 0.01 per cent at 76,738 at 12:50 PM.

The stock price of the jewellery company was quoting higher for the fourth straight trading day, surging 19 per cent during the period. In the past month, Thangamayil Jewellery outperformed the market by soaring 52 per cent, as against 3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The stock appreciated 105 per cent from its March low of ₹3,119.35 on the BSE. In the past year, it zoomed 243 per cent, as compared to 8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Thangamayil Jewellery overview, financial performance

Thangamayil Jewellery is an ₹8,500 crore turnover company engaged in the manufacturing and retailing of Gold ornaments, Silver articies, and Diamond products. The company operates through a robust network of 66 retail outlets spread across Tamil Nadu.

Thangamayil Jewellery’s Same Store Sales (SSS) growth for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026 was at 38.18 per cent as against 18.10 per cent for the previous year. Better stock turnaround, improved realisation on sales, better liquidity management and incremental contribution from non-gold product mix etc., resulted in a steep increase in profit before tax (PBT) in FY26.

READ | Textile stocks Arvind, S P Apparels surge up to 13%; log 52-week highs But for unforeseen circumstances and uncertain gold & silver price behaviour, the management is hopeful of bettering the company’s performance in FY27 as the company's proposed Chennai Metro Phase II expansion outlets would contribute to both top & bottom lines in a calibrated manner.

ICRA’s view on Thangamayil Jewellery

Thangamayil Jewellery is involved in the retailing business of jewellery made of gold, silver, platinum and diamond. ICRA reaffirmed the ratings of the Thangamayil Jewellery’s instruments with a stable outlook.

ICRA notes that the company’s operating income surged to around ₹8,502 crore in FY26, registering a robust year-on-year (YoY) growth of around 73 per cent. This was driven by elevated gold prices, along with healthy volume growth of around 12 per cent, primarily supported by its recent store expansion in Chennai. The operating profit margin (OPM) of the company witnessed an improvement to 6.6 per cent in FY26 from 4.4 per cent in FY25, on account of scale-led efficiencies and strong brand traction.

In view of the planned addition of retail outlets and strong brand equity of the company, the company’s operating income is likely to grow by 23-25 per cent, on a YoY basis in FY27 owing to sharp rise in gold price. Overall profits and cash accruals from the business are also estimated to increase in FY27, primarily driven by the growing scale of operations.

ICRA expects the OPM of the company to remain in the range of 6.0-6.5 per cent, going forward. The RoCE of the company is likely to remain at a healthy level in the near-to-medium term. Improved profitability and cash accruals led to a strengthening of coverage metrics, to an extent, in FY26.

READ | Vedanta Iron & Steel zooms 10%, up 70% since listing; time to book profit? The ratings also derive comfort from the adequate financial flexibility of the company, as reflected by Total Outside Liabilities (TOL)/Inventory of around 81 per cent in FY26, with expectations of gradual improvement over the medium term. The ratings further considers the favourable long-term growth prospects for organised jewellers, driven by the ongoing shift in the market share from unorganised jewellers over the medium term, which is likely to benefit Thangamayil Jewellery.

Favourable long-term growth prospects of organised jewellery retailers

Increasing regulations in the jewellery retail industry in recent years, aimed at improving transparency and standardisation, have accelerated the shift in market share from unorganised players to organised ones. These industry tailwinds are expected to benefit organised jewellery retailers over the medium term, supported by their expanding retail presence, ICRA said in its rating rationale.

The Prime Minister’s appeal to curb non-essential gold purchases, coupled with the recent increase in import duty on gold to 15 per cent from 6 per cent (aimed at moderating gold imports amid concerns around India’s current account deficit [CAD] and rupee depreciation), is expected to weigh on gold jewellery demand, with industry volumes likely to contract materially in FY27.

Nevertheless, high gold prices, planned store additions by large players with a focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and a sharp increase in old gold exchange, are expected to support revenue growth for the industry going forward, the rating agency said. =========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.