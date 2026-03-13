The $4.6 bn mistake: How India chased silver to $120 but blinked at the dip

As returns from most asset classes, including equities remained modest, especially in 2025, investors chased precious metals like gold and silver.

Between January 2022 and February 2026, silver prices skyrocketed 400 per cent, from $24 to a peak of $120 per ounce (oz).

But buried inside the flow data of silver exchange traded funds (ETFs), a note by Vallum Capital Research suggests, lies a far more instructive story: one of timing, psychology, and the costly gap between informed capital and reactive money.

The report highlights a clear divergence in behavior between Indian retail investors and global institutional players, identifying four distinct phases in the silver ETF Net Flow from January 2022 till February 2026. CLICK HERE FOR A DETAILED GRAPHIC

Indian retail investors, Vallum Capital said, bought high and sold low, which is the most common mistake in investing.

"The $4.6 billion that Indian investors deployed at peak prices wasn't a failure of intent. It was a failure of timing — driven by the most human of instincts: the fear of missing out. The best trades are rarely the loudest ones," the note said.

The four phases:

Phase 1 — As the West was walking away from silver, Indian investors were starting to buy. For nearly three years — from January 2022 to February 2025 — global institutional funds were quietly but steadily exiting silver exchange traded funds (ETFs), the note said, as they pulled out over $4,056 million in total, month after month, averaging $107 million in outflows every single month.

“Silver wasn't exciting to them anymore. Indian retail investors, however, were just discovering it. During the same period, they poured in $1,574.8 million — steadily, patiently, at roughly $41 million a month. They were buying what the world was selling. In hindsight, not a bad instinct — just early,” the note said.

Phase 2 — During this phase (March to August 2025), both Indian and global investors were on the same side.

As silver prices surged from $33 to $39, global funds deployed $4,854 million in six months. Indian inflows surged to $206.8 million per month. "Both camps were bullish, both were buying, and the trade was working. But global funds had a plan. Indian investors had momentum," Vallum Capital said.

Phase 3 — This phase saw silver prices skyrocket. From September 2025 to January 2026, silver prices surged 182 per cent — from $42.50 to $120, and this is where the story splits sharply. While global institutional funds used the euphoria to exit, selling $3,550 million into the rally — methodically, without flinching, taking profits as retail crowds piled in, Indian investors, on the other hand, bought the metal worth $4,601.9 million in just five months — their largest buying spree ever — right at the top of the market. "This is textbook FOMO: buying because prices are rising, not because value exists," Vallum Capital said.

Phase 4 — In this last phase (February 2026), silver prices corrected sharply to $81.58 levels from its peak of around $120 levels. Indian retail investors, the note said, panicked and pulled out $100.6 million — selling at the very bottom of the correction. "Global funds did the opposite. They bought $1,788 million in a single month, calmly accumulating as others fled. Global funds sold high and bought low," Vallum Capital said.