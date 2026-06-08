The great dollar rush among India's wealthy biz families turns structural

The change in strategy among India’s family offices and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) marks a notable shift from the traditional concentration of wealth in domestic equities, fixed deposits, and real estate. The move, according to wealth managers, is no longer being viewed as a tactical hedge against currency volatility, but as a long-term recalibration of capital allocation.

Wealth managers say the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and overseas investment structures available through GIFT IFSC are now being used to frontload overseas deployments rather than waiting until the latter half of the financial year. At the same time, they point to a marked increase in family offices approaching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directly for approval to establish offshore family offices through the regulated entity route, seeking a long-term and fully compliant structure for deploying wealth abroad.

“This is not a cycle. It is a structural shift, driven by persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows and crude oil pressures stemming from tensions in West Asia, among other variables. For Indian business families with rupee-concentrated wealth, this is no longer a macroeconomic footnote,” said Rajkumar Subramanian, head of product and family office at PL Wealth.

He pointed to the rupee depreciating by nearly 6 per cent against the dollar in the first five months of 2026 alone, exceeding the combined full-year declines recorded in 2025 (5 per cent) and 2024 (2.8 per cent). The rupee touched a record intraday low of 96.57 per dollar on May 19 and has lost roughly 14 per cent of its value against the greenback over the past two years. Against the euro, the erosion has been equally stark, with the Indian currency declining by more than 7 per cent over the past 12 months and nearly 16 per cent in the past two years, he added.

“The demand for dollarisation among HNIs and family offices is now unmistakable. Conversations that once revolved around domestic equities and fixed deposits have shifted decisively toward offshore diversification. Almost all of that discussion, however, remains centred on equity. Offshore equity funds tracking global indices, European midcaps, and US technology stocks have captured the imagination. And while the case for global equity has merit, the fixation on it is leaving a far more efficient opportunity untouched: Dollar-denominated fixed income,” said Subramanian.

Indian business families, according to insiders, increasingly carry real dollar liabilities arising from children’s education abroad, overseas property purchases, and global business expansion. As a result, discussions are now turning toward building structured, income-generating dollar portfolios that match assets to liabilities, capture current yields, and provide the stability that serious offshore allocation requires.

“With the dollar having corrected significantly, Indian business families are clearly exploring more structural currency diversification with a heightened tilt toward dollar-pegged investments. The question is no longer whether to hold dollar assets, but how much and through which route,” said Zeel Jambuwala, co-founder and partner at boutique advisory firm Aurtus Consulting LLP.

The strongest investor demand, according to Dhruv Chopra, managing partner at chartered accounting firm Dewan PN Chopra and Co, is currently concentrated in sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, technology infrastructure, cloud computing, and healthcare innovation. “Global technology-oriented funds have delivered strong performance over the past year. For instance, select innovation-focused global strategies have generated approximately 38–52 per cent returns over the past 12 months, while semiconductor-focused themes have also benefited from the ongoing AI-led investment cycle,” he said.

Wealth advisors say three principal instruments now dominate offshore-allocation discussions. The most accessible remains the LRS, which permits each resident Indian to remit up to $250,000 annually for overseas investments. Progressive family offices are increasingly treating the route as a primary allocation tool rather than a residual one, pooling entitlements across family members and deploying capital early in the financial year.

For larger and more structured allocations, GIFT IFSC has emerged as an attractive destination. The deemed overseas portfolio investment route under the overseas investment framework allows families to invest in GIFT IFSC funds, deploying up to 50 per cent of net worth under the automatic route without prior RBI approval. Category III alternative investment funds (AIFs) domiciled in GIFT IFSC provide access to global equities and dollar fixed-income instruments at relatively lower cost.

“Beyond this, there has been a notable increase in family offices approaching the RBI directly for approval to establish offshore family offices via the regulated entity route under the overseas investment framework,” Jambuwala said. “Families are seeking a long-term, fully compliant structure for wealth deployment abroad.”

“It would be fair to say that the ongoing discussion reflects a deepening conviction that rupee concentration is no longer a preferred strategy for India’s largest family wealth pools,” he added. “Currency diversification has become the new norm.”

Chopra noted that for larger family offices, the preferred approach is increasingly a strategic allocation of 10-25 per cent of financial assets to global investments, combining thematic equity exposure, global fixed income, and alternative strategies. “The objective is not merely currency diversification but participation in long-term global growth opportunities while enhancing portfolio resilience across market cycles,” he said.

Subramanian of PL Wealth argued that the market’s fixation on offshore equity may be obscuring an even stronger case for dollar-denominated fixed income. The US 10-year Treasury currently yields between 4.55 per cent and 4.50 per cent, while investment-grade dollar corporate bonds offer yields ranging from 5 per cent to 5.75 per cent, he said. Combined with the rupee’s “structural depreciation” trend of roughly 3 per cent to 4 per cent annually, he noted, the rupee-adjusted total return on investment-grade dollar credit could reach 8.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent.