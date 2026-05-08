Thermax rallies 9%, hits new high on strong Q4; stock zooms 38% in 1 month

Thermax share price today: Share price of Thermax hit a new high of ₹4,550, surging 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26).

In the past one month, Thermax shares have rallied 38 per cent, as compared to a 0.01 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 66 per cent from its three-month low level of ₹2,749 touched on February 13, 2026.

Thermax is a leading conglomerate in the energy and environment space and a trusted partner in energy transition. Thermax's extensive portfolio includes clean air, clean energy, clean water and chemical solutions.

Thermax Q4 results, order book position

Thermax reported 12.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue at ₹3,428 crore for Q4FY26 as compared to ₹3,046 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹244 crore from ₹206 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s order inflows surged 112 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,490 crore, taking the order book to ₹13,604 crore, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y.

The increase in order booking was driven by industrial products inflows increasing 60 per cent Y-o-Y due to stronger performance in the Heating, Cooling and Water & Waste Solutions businesses.

CHECK Q4 Results Today “The increase in order booking was driven by a major order secured by Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Limited (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax. The company won a boiler package supply contract worth approximately ₹1,600 crore for a 1 x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Central India from a leading thermal power project company”, Thermax said in a press release.

Thermax board declares dividend

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹14 per share for FY2025-26. Further, marking Thermax's 60th anniversary milestone, the board has declared a special dividend of ₹6 per share, reaffirming its continued commitment to creating stakeholder value, the company said.

ICICI Securities' view on Thermax

The performance underscores a strong execution-led recovery with an improving profitability trajectory, driven by Industrial Products' strength and a notable turnaround in Industrial Infra. Robust order inflows (+34 per cent YoY) and a healthy order book (+27 per cent YoY) provide revenue visibility, ICICI Securities said in a note.

With improving segment mix, reduced losses in Infra and steady demand across industrial and energy segments, the company is well placed to deliver consistent growth with gradual margin expansion, supported by operating leverage and a strong pipeline in power, industrial capex and emerging areas like data centres, the brokerage firm said.

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