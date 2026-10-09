Friday, October 09, 2026 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Thermax share price soars 7% on renewal energy arm stake sale buzz

Thermax share price soars 7% on renewal energy arm stake sale buzz

According to reports, Thermax plans to divest over 51% stake in its renewable energy subsidiary First Energy, with an estimated enterprise value of ₹3,000 crore.

Thermax opens new unit at SriCity; to manufacture chillers, heat pumps

Thermax share price rallied 7% in Friday's trading session.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Thermax share price movement

 
Thermax's share price moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹3,350 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid reports that the company was exploring the sale of a majority stake in its renewable energy subsidiary First Energy.
 
However, since July 2026, the stock of the heavy electrical equipment company underperformed the market, declining 39 per cent till Thursday. It hit a 52-week high of ₹5,277 on June 29, 2026. The stock touched a 52-week low of ₹2,744.20 on December 8, 2025.
 
At 10:36 AM, Thermax quoted 4.5 per cent higher at ₹3,280.60, compared to a 1.13 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 
 

What’s driving Thermax stock price?

 
According to media reports, Thermax is exploring the sale of a stake exceeding 51 per cent in its renewable energy subsidiary First Energy, with an estimated enterprise value of ₹3,000 crore. 
 
The company is working with advisors on the potential transaction. First Energy operates ~800 MW of renewable capacity and provides captive, group-captive and open access renewable power solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, including hybrid and battery storage offerings. The business has faced execution challenges, including right-of-way issues and coordination with state governments; Thermax acknowledged in its FY26 annual report that First Energy underperformed expectations and was implementing corrective measures, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Also Read

TCS Q2 review: Analysts flag weak margins amid steady growth; stock up 4%

TCS Q2 review: Analysts flag weak margins amid steady growth; stock up 5.6%

Info Edge shares jump over 4% on Q2 biz update; billings rise 12.8% YoY

Info Edge shares jump over 4% on Q2 biz update; billings rise 12.8% YoY

TCS stock jumps 5% post Q2 results; analysts flag overhead resistance, key levels to watch out for.

Analysts caution TCS pullback may be short-lived; flag key levels to track

hospitalisation, hospital, Covid, lungs

Hospital stocks: Why have Fortis, Apollo, Max, Yatharth rallied up to 5%?

Hexaware technologies share price

Hexaware Technologies share price zooms 12% on Anthropic tie-up

 
A strategic investor could provide capital, execution expertise and operational support to address First Energy’s project-delivery challenges and accelerate growth in the C&I renewable energy market. For Thermax, a potential stake sale could reduce the operational burden and unlock value from the subsidiary; however, the transaction remains exploratory, with valuation and proceeds dependent on the stake sold and deal structure, the brokerage firm said. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE 

InCred Equities view on Industrial Goods and Services sector

 
India Inc’s capex super cycle since 2022 is public-led (railways & defence while infrastructure in select pockets) whereas private capex is confined to policy-driven new-age areas such as renewables, transmission& distribution (T&D), electronics, aerospace, data centres, green hydrogen, semiconductors, etc. 
 
The Middle East chaos and rising geopolitical heat shall only fast- track India's energy-independence goals (900GW RE by 2036F; ₹7.9 trillion T&D capex over FY27F-36F) favouring high-voltage players ahead of a distribution upcycle from FY28F- 29F, in our view. Unlike past consumption-led, broad-based cycles, this one is more concentrated but deeper & longer, analysts at InCred Equities said in industrial goods and services sector. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. 
 

More From This Section

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, surges 800 pts, Nifty near 22,500; VIX down 5%

IT sector

IT sector defies US green card suspension worries to rally 3%; here's why

Technical analyst expect support for Nifty around 22,000-mark, as the index threatens to extend losses to the ninth straight week.

Will Nifty register its 9th straight weekly loss? Here's what analysts say

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Anand Rathi, KEC Int'l, NCC, BEML

Taiex Index, Kospi, Asian shares, Asian markets, Asian stocks

Global shares slip as oil prices jumps and bond yields remain high

Topics : The Smart Investor Thermax Limited stock market trading Market trends renewable enrgy

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryRBI MPC Inflation ForecastHexaware Technologies share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 11:14 AM IST