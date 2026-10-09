Thermax share price soars 7% on renewal energy arm stake sale buzz

Thermax share price movement

Thermax's share price moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹3,350 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid reports that the company was exploring the sale of a majority stake in its renewable energy subsidiary First Energy.

However, since July 2026, the stock of the heavy electrical equipment company underperformed the market, declining 39 per cent till Thursday. It hit a 52-week high of ₹5,277 on June 29, 2026. The stock touched a 52-week low of ₹2,744.20 on December 8, 2025.

At 10:36 AM, Thermax quoted 4.5 per cent higher at ₹3,280.60, compared to a 1.13 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex

What’s driving Thermax stock price?

According to media reports, Thermax is exploring the sale of a stake exceeding 51 per cent in its renewable energy subsidiary First Energy, with an estimated enterprise value of ₹3,000 crore.

The company is working with advisors on the potential transaction. First Energy operates ~800 MW of renewable capacity and provides captive, group-captive and open access renewable power solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, including hybrid and battery storage offerings. The business has faced execution challenges, including right-of-way issues and coordination with state governments; Thermax acknowledged in its FY26 annual report that First Energy underperformed expectations and was implementing corrective measures, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE A strategic investor could provide capital, execution expertise and operational support to address First Energy’s project-delivery challenges and accelerate growth in the C&I renewable energy market. For Thermax, a potential stake sale could reduce the operational burden and unlock value from the subsidiary; however, the transaction remains exploratory, with valuation and proceeds dependent on the stake sold and deal structure, the brokerage firm said.

InCred Equities view on Industrial Goods and Services sector

India Inc’s capex super cycle since 2022 is public-led (railways & defence while infrastructure in select pockets) whereas private capex is confined to policy-driven new-age areas such as renewables, transmission& distribution (T&D), electronics, aerospace, data centres, green hydrogen, semiconductors, etc.

The Middle East chaos and rising geopolitical heat shall only fast- track India's energy-independence goals (900GW RE by 2036F; ₹7.9 trillion T&D capex over FY27F-36F) favouring high-voltage players ahead of a distribution upcycle from FY28F- 29F, in our view. Unlike past consumption-led, broad-based cycles, this one is more concentrated but deeper & longer, analysts at InCred Equities said in industrial goods and services sector. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.