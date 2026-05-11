This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock defies weak markets; jumps 17% on Q1 show

Rain Industries Share Price Today: Shares of petrochemicals player Shares of petrochemicals player Rain Industries , part of veteran investor Dolly Khanna’s portfolio, outperformed broader markets on Monday, May 11, 2026, following the company’s announcement of its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The stock surged as much as 17.64 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹169 per share on the BSE in early trade. As per the latest shareholding pattern, Dolly Khanna held 35,35,895 equity shares, representing a 1.05 per cent stake in the company for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Although the counter has trimmed gains partially, it continues to witness strong buying interest from investors. At 02:48 PM on Monday, Rain Industries shares were trading at ₹166.40, up 15.84 per cent from the previous close of ₹143.65 on the BSE. In contrast, the BSE Sensex was down 946 points, or 1.22 per cent, at 76,382 levels.

Q1 results

The northward movement in the counter came after the company reported a strong turnaround in its quarterly performance. On a consolidated basis, Rain Industries posted a net profit of ₹158 crore for Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of ₹115 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 20 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,521 crore, up from ₹3,768 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: UPL Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 20% to ₹1,294 crore, revenue up 18% However, total expenses also increased 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,311 crore from ₹3,819 crore.

Q1 results key highlights