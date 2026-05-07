HFCL share price today: HFCL shares have stunned the Street by delivering a multibagger return of 100 per cent in just one month. On Thursday, the stock gained for the fifth straight session, climbing more than 3 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹147.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In five sessions, the counter has rallied more than 36 per cent.

According to exchange data, HFCL shares have surged 101 per cent over the past month, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which gained 5.3 per cent. The Nifty 500, of which HFCL is a constituent, advanced around 9 per cent.

HFCL Ltd, incorporated in 1987, is a leading technology company with a vertically integrated presence across optical fiber and OFC (Optical Fiber Cable), telecom networking products, and defence electronics. Its portfolio spans high fiber count cables, routers, WiFi, data centre solutions, and defence systems including electronic fuses, radars, and thermal weapon sights, serving domestic and global customers.

HFCL Q4 results The rally in HFCL shares are driven by fresh order wins and a turnaround in Q4 results. For the March quarter of FY2026 (Q4FY26), the company reported highest-ever consolidated profit of ₹184.45 crore. The firm had posted a loss of ₹83.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹1,824.12 crore in Q4FY26 from around Rs 801 crore in the March 2025 quarter. HFCL order book

HFCL also recorded the highest-ever order of ₹21,206 crore which was more than double compared to the order book of ₹9,967 crore it reported at the end of FY2025.

The company's optical fiber cable (OFC) also recorded the highest-ever order book of ₹13,483 crore.

HFCL said that improvement in financial performance was driven by a favourable shift in revenue mix towards products, an increasing share of exports, and improved realisations in high fiber-count optical fiber cables.

For the entire fiscal year 2026 (FY26), the company's consolidated profit jumped by over 90 per cent to ₹329.44 crore from ₹173.26 crore it reported in FY25. Its annual revenue increased by about 22 per cent to ₹4,949.27 crore in FY26 from ₹4,064.52 crore in FY25.

HFCL said that it is substantially expanding its manufacturing capacities for data centre interconnect solutions through its subsidiary, HTL Limited, which will also contribute significantly in the growth of revenue and profitability in coming quarters. The company expects that data centre interconnect solutions will contribute about ₹400 crore additional revenue in FY27 and about ₹800 crore in FY28. HFCL eyes defence aerospace-related opportunities Separately, HFCL entered into a MoU to participate in defence aerospace-related opportunities as well during the March 2026 quarter.

The company added that the aerospace business comes with established capabilities, certifications, long-standing customer relationships, and a confirmed export-oriented order book of approximately ₹1,930 crore.

"In parallel, HFCL's land-based defence business is entering a strong scale-up phase," the company said in a statement after the earnings.

The company is already progressing with the establishment of an ammunition-focused manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.