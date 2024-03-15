Stock of recently listed firm hits record high today, zooms 24% in 2 days

Shares of recently listed R K Swamy sprinted 15.4 per cent to Rs 286.95 apiece, also its fresh record high, on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volume. At 12:55 PM, the shares were quoting 10 per cent higher at Rs 274 per share as against 0.7 per cent (508 points) decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

The shares were ruling higher for a second straight day, having surged 24 per cent during the period. The 30-share Sensex, on the other hand, has shed 0.3 per cent in two days.

R K Swamy is one of the