Stock of recently listed firm hits record high today, zooms 24% in 2 days

Shares of recently listed R K Swamy sprinted 15.4 per cent to Rs 286.95 apiece, also its fresh record high, on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volume

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Shares of recently listed R K Swamy sprinted 15.4 per cent to Rs 286.95 apiece, also its fresh record high, on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volume. At 12:55 PM, the shares were quoting 10 per cent higher at Rs 274 per share as against 0.7 per cent (508 points) decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

The shares were ruling higher for a second straight day, having surged 24 per cent during the period. The 30-share Sensex, on the other hand, has shed 0.3 per cent in two days. 

R K Swamy is one of the

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

