The gains were driven by market-share improvement and better realisations. Within the sector, tiles outperformed plastic pipes and wood panels both on revenue growth and operating performance.

While companies in the pipes and wood-panel segments reported revenue growth in the 18-22 per cent range, the top listed companies in tiles saw their aggregate top line expand by around 25 per cent.

Better cost control and operating leverage also helped tile makers expand margins, while plastic pipes and wood panels either reported declines or only marginal improvement.

Healthy volume growth and price increases aided the revenue performance of the top three listed players — Kajaria Ceramics, Somany Ceramics and Cera Sanitaryware.

Motilal Oswal Research said tile volume growth among leading players such as Kajaria and Somany recovered to the 6-10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) range from 3-6 per cent in Q1FY27.

Kajaria reported industry-leading tile volume growth of 10.2 per cent YoY on a low base, while its 10-year compound annual growth rate stood at 6.7 per cent.

Somany reported volume growth of 5.4 per cent YoY, while its 10-year compound annual growth was lower at 4.6 per cent.

Tile realisation for Kajaria increased 11.4 per cent YoY, while Somany's rose 20.1 per cent, partly reflecting higher gas costs.

These factors helped lift the aggregate revenue of the top three listed players by 25 per cent YoY, the highest top-line growth in 15 quarters.

A sharp increase in gas and brass costs led companies to raise prices by 12-24 per cent.

Kajaria's revenue rose 23.8 per cent, Somany posted growth of 25 per cent, while Cera outperformed with revenue growth of 27 per cent during the quarter.

Operating profit margins in the segment remained at elevated levels, aided by operating leverage benefits, according to Anand Rathi Research.

Kajaria's margin expanded by 152 basis points YoY to 19.5 per cent, supported by cost control and better operating leverage.

Somany's margin rose by 378 basis points YoY to 11.6 per cent, aided by gross-margin expansion.

Cera, however, saw margins decline by 203 basis points YoY to 12.2 per cent because of raw-material inflation and a delay in passing on price increases.

Utkarsh Nopany and Anu Parakh of Anand Rathi Research maintained their positive view on the ceramics sector, expecting strong revenue-growth momentum to continue over the coming quarters.

They cited large price increases, benefits from lower-cost fuel, administered pricing mechanism-linked gas for Cera, and relatively lower gas costs for Kajaria because of manufacturing diversification beyond Morbi and a higher share of biofuel.

Valuations are another positive trigger. The sector trades at around 22.4 times one-year forward earnings, compared with its historical average of 33.8 times.

Anand Rathi has upgraded Kajaria on the back of healthy volume-growth visibility from planned expansion, an improving return-on-equity profile and inexpensive valuations.

However, Cera remains its preferred pick in the segment, supported by the full benefit of its recent price increase, which is expected to flow through in H2FY27, and attractive valuations.

The near-term outlook for the sector also remains supported by housing growth and the narrowing price gap with Morbi-based players.

Arun Baid and Nikunj Shah of ICICI Securities said a healthy housing market could support growth for tile and bathware companies over the medium term.

Several real estate projects launched after CY22-23 and likely to be completed in CY26-27 could support demand.

Companies such as Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics, which have pan-India manufacturing operations, are also benefiting in the near term because higher gas costs in Morbi, driven by the West Asia conflict, have narrowed the price differential.

However, if gas costs normalise in Morbi and the West Asia conflict eases, competitive intensity could increase significantly, affecting both volumes and margins of pan-India manufacturers.

In FY28, profit growth for companies such as Kajaria and Somany could remain muted if the tailwinds seen in FY27 fade against a higher base.