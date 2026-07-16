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Home / Markets / News / Time to buy PSU Banks? Analyst bullish on these 3 stocks; explains why

Time to buy PSU Banks? Analyst bullish on these 3 stocks; explains why

Rohan Shah, technical analyst at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates reckons that share prices of Canara Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India can appreciate by up to 16 per cent from here.

Stocks to buy: Rohan Shah of Asit C. Mehta picks 3 PSU Banks - Canara Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

Stocks to buy: Rohan Shah of Asit C. Mehta picks 3 PSU Banks - Canara Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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PSU Bank stocks have lagged private banking shares in terms of market performance thus far in FY27. Data shows that the Nifty Private banking index has surged nearly 17 per cent, while the PSU Bank index has moved up around 3 per cent so far in the financial year 2026-27.  Analysts attributed the outperformance of private bank shares to stable asset quality and improving business prospects and recently announced Reserve Bank of India's measures to tap foreign money. READ MORE  However, in recent days, Union Bank of India witnessed a sharp rally after reporting a near 30 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 net profit, backed by 10 per cent growth in net interest income. READ MORE  Given the past underperformance, is it time to buy PSU Bank stocks in anticipation of healthy Q1 earnings?  Rohan Shah, technical Analyst at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limited reckons that PSU Banks - Canara Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India are favourably placed on the charts and can potentially rally up to 14 per cent from here.

Technical outlook on PSU Bank stocks by Rohan Shah of Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limites.

  Canara Bank  Current Market Price: ₹127  Target Price:  145  Support: ₹120 
 
 
  Canara Bank stock is holding firmly above the crucial ₹120–125 support zone, which coincides with the 100-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the previous rally and a key polarity support area, highlights Rohan Shah, technical analyst of Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates.  The analyst adds that the support zone has been tested on multiple occasions, indicating sustained buying interest. Going ahead, as long as the stock remains above ₹120, it seems well placed for an up move toward ₹138, followed by ₹145, says Shah.  This translates into a potential upside of around 14 per cent from current levels.  Bank of India  Current Market Price: ₹145  Target Price: ₹160  Support: ₹135 
 
  Bank of India is showing signs of base formation after the recent correction, with prices stabilising around the 50-week EMA and a Fibonacci support cluster, says Shah.  "A series of indecisive candlesticks near the support zone suggests that selling pressure is waning, while the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) hovering around the zero line indicates that downside momentum has eased," explains the analyst.  Going ahead, as and when the stock sustains above ₹148, it can trigger a fresh up move toward ₹160, followed by ₹168 levels. On the downside, ₹135 remains the key support level for the stock, says Shah.  This translates into a potential upside of around 16 per cent for Bank of India stock.  Union Bank of India  Current Market Price: ₹171  Target Price: ₹195  Support: ₹158 
 
  Union Bank of India stock continues to maintain a constructive long-term structure, with the recent decline finding support around the ₹158–162 polarity zone, notes the analyst.  Shah reckons that the support area is reinforced by the rising 50-week EMA and an ascending trendline, creating a strong support confluence. Adding that the formation of a hammer candlestick near this zone indicates renewed buying interest and suggests the corrective phase may be nearing completion.  "As long as the stock continues to defend ₹158–162 zone, it is likely to resume its primary uptrend toward ₹195," says Shah.  (Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised. Charts source: Asit C. Mehta). 

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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy today Stock Recommendations Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts Markets PSU Banks Canara Bank Union Bank of India Bank of India stock Trading calls Stock ideas

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

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