TIPS Music zooms 10% to hit 52-wk high after Q2 nos, ₹6.50/share dividend

TIPS Music shares surged more than 10 per cent in intraday trade on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the company announced its Q2FY27 results and an interim dividend of 650 per cent.

The stock opened higher at ₹700 on the NSE and extended its gains to touch an intraday high of ₹754.05.

As of 3 PM, the stock was trading 8 per cent higher at ₹738.55, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 87 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 23,084.

TIPS Music shares have gained 18 per cent over the past week and 41 per cent over the past year. The stock has surged 135 per cent over the past three years.

TIPS Music Q2 results

For the July-September quarter, TIPS Music reported a 23 per cent Y-o-Y increase in the profit after tax (PAT) at ₹65.5 crore. The company had earned a net profit of ₹53.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago. PAT margin, however, slipped to 54.6 per cent in Q2FY27 from 59.6 per cent in Q2FY26

Its revenue from operations grew by 35 per cent to ₹120.1 crore in the quarter under review from ₹89.2 crore posted in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Ebitda for the September quarter of FY27 stood at ₹84.6 crore, up 25 per cent from ₹67.8 crore in a year ago period. Ebitda margin contracted to 70.5 per cent in Q2FY27 from 76 per cent in Q2FY26.

The company said that its content cost increased to ₹26.2 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹13.3 crore in Q2 FY26, representing a 97 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts; Crompton Greaves shares off lows post Q2 result During the three-month period, a total of 73 songs were released, comprising 40 film songs and 33 non-film songs.

TIPS Music interim dividend, record date

Meanwhile, the board of TIPS Music has recommended the first interim dividend for the financial year 2026-2027 of ₹6.50 per equity share (i.e. 650 per cent) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of ₹1 per share.

The board has fixed October 22, 2026, as the record date towards payment of first interim dividend. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before November 12, 2026.

TIPS Music stock: Technical view

ALSO READ: DMart share price hits over 3-year low; down 28% from April high Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that after finding support around the ₹610 levels near its 200-day moving averages, TIPS Music stock has witnessed a sharp recovery over the past two weeks. The stock has gained nearly 17 per cent this week. On the technical front, it has formed a bullish Head and Shoulders pattern and broken above the ₹421 level, signaling positive momentum.

"Going forward, the stock could extend its upmove towards ₹850 and higher. Any dips towards the ₹720 support zone could provide an opportunity for accumulation from a medium-term perspective," he said.