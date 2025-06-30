Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Titagarh Rail Systems shares rose 3% on bagging ₹430-crore order

Titagarh Rail Systems shares rose 3% on bagging ₹430-crore order

Titagarh Rail Systems share price gained 3 per cent on bagging order from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Titagarh Rail Systems shares advanced 2.7 per cent in trade on Monday, logging an intraday high at ₹961.8 per share on BSE. At 11:02 AM, Titagarh Rail share price was trading 1.05 per cent higher at ₹945.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 83,776.17. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,880.2 per share and 52-week low was at ₹655.3 per share.
 
In one year, Titagarh Rail shares have lost 49 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

Why are Titagarh shares in demand? 

The buying interest on the counter came after a consortium of Titagarh Rail Systems and Titagarh Firema S.p.A, associate company, won an order worth ₹430.53 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation.
 
 
Under the contract, both companies will jointly supply 12 additional trainsets. The consortium will be responsible to design, manufacture, supply, test, and commission the passenger Rolling Stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and Training of Personnel for Pune Metro Rail Project.
 
The execution is scheduled to be completed within 30 months 

Also Read

RBL Bank

This private sector lender's share is buzzing in trade today; here's why

Banks, bank

SBI, Indian, Union Bank gain up to 4%; what's driving PSU Banks today

trading, stock market

RVNL shares rise 2% on ₹213 crore South Central Railway project

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

This state-owned copper company's stock rose 4% in trade today; Details

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank shares dip 8% on resignation of MD & CEO, Executive Director

 
"We wish to inform you that the Consortium of Titagarh Rail System Limited and Titagarh Firema S.p.A, associate company, has received Letter of Approval for “Supply of 12 additional trainsets as quantity variation under clause A.6 of Contract No: P1/RS-01/2018: Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing, and Commissioning of passenger Rolling Stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and Training of Personnel for Pune Metro Rail Project” from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The order value is about ₹430.53 crore," the filing read.  ALSO READ: RVNL shares rise 2% on ₹213 crore South Central Railway project

Titagarh Rail Systems Q4 results 

The company’s profit dropped year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹64.45 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹78.95 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Titagarh Rail’s revenue also fell 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,005.57 crore, from ₹1,052.41 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
In its Q4 review, Antique Broking had said that Titagarh Rail Systems delivered sub-par performance reporting 5 per cent/
10 per cent/ 6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in revenue/ Ebitda/ PAT respectively.
Ebitda refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and PAT refers to profit after tax.
 
It added:The subdued execution was on account of weaker than estimated execution in the FRS segment, which was primarily impacted by inadequate supply of wheel sets from the rail wheel factory, delaying delivery schedule.
 
The brokerage retained 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target of ₹1,095 per share from ₹1,217. 
 
Post Q4 results, Nuvama Institutional Equities also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target of ₹1,292 per share from ₹1,197.

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, Maruti, NTPC drag Sensex 300 pts; HDB Financial IPO allotment today

PremiumStock market

What could move stock markets in H2 2025? Check outlook, Nifty Dec target

ipo market listing share market

Crizac IPO to open for bidding on July 2; here's all you need to know

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services stock can rally another 22%

share market stock market trading

Hind Rectifiers share zooms 10% on multiple orders from Indian Railways

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon