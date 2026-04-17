Friday, April 17, 2026 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gold stocks shine, up 37% in April before Akshaya Tritiya; Chart check here

Gold stocks shine, up 37% in April before Akshaya Tritiya; Chart check here

Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, Sky Gold and Thangamayil Jewellery can potentially rally up to 15 per cent from here, believes Om Mehra, technical research analyst at SAMCO Securities.

Technical charts hint at up to 15% upside for Titan, Kalyan Jewellers and 2 other gold-related stocks, says SAMCO Securities.

Technical charts hint at up to 15% upside for Titan, Kalyan Jewellers and 2 other gold-related stocks, says SAMCO Securities.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of gold retail and jewellery makers have rallied up to 37 per cent thus far in April in anticipation of higher demand owing to Akshaya Tritiya festival, which falls on April 19, 2026.  Among individual stocks Sky Gold has zoomed 37 per cent, followed by 28 per cent rally in PC Jeweller and P N Gadgil Jewellers. Thangamayil Jewellery has surged 24 per cent, while prominent gold-related players - Titan and Kalyan Jewellers - gained 12 per cent each.  Going ahead, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities expects gold-related stocks to perform positively and gain another 15 per cent from here.  Here's a detailed technical outlook on Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, Thangamayil Jewellery and Sky Gold by SAMCO Securities: 

Titan

Current Market Price: ₹4,425 
 
 
  Om Mehra highlights that Titan has moved back towards its all-time high, following a well-structured recovery from lower levels. He notes that the reversal was marked by a double bottom formation around the ₹3,850 – ₹3,900 zone.  "A notable shift on the chart is the reclaiming of the ₹4,350 – ₹4,400 zone, which earlier acted as resistance. The 50-Day moving average (50-DMA) near ₹4,200 continues to slope upward, providing a strong cushion on declines," the analyst explains.  ALSO READ | How much Gold should you buy this Akshaya Tritiya? Analyst decodes strategy  Mehra believes that as long as Titan holds above ₹4,380, the stock can extend the move toward ₹4,650 – ₹4,750 levels. On the other hand, a close below ₹4,200 may signal a pause in momentum, he cautions. 

Kalyan Jewellers

Current Market Price: ₹419 
 
  Kalyan Jewellers has bounced decisively from the ₹360 – ₹370 zone, with the rebound supported by formations of higher lows, indicating that buyers are stepping in on declines and gradually regaining control, says Mehra.  Despite some profit-taking at higher levels, the stock seems to be holding its ground without any aggressive breakdown. The recent candles suggest a phase of consolidation after a quick rise, which is typically seen before the next move unfolds, adds the analyst.  As a trading strategy, Mehra recommends holding the stock with a stop around ₹410 – ₹400 levels, for a likely target up to ₹445, and possible extension toward the ₹460 – ₹480 zone in the near term. The upside target implies a potential gain of 14.6 per cent from current levels. 

Thangamayil Jewellery

Current Market Price: ₹4,250 
 

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex in narrow range; HUL, Nestle top gainers; oil & gas stocks shine

stock market rally, market rise

RVNL surges 6% on ₹968 crore railway contract win; up 14% in three days

Dixon Tech share price

Dixon Tech stock: MOFSL sees 30% upside, flags near-term margin pressure

High copper prices, unseasonal rains may impact consumer durables markets

High copper prices, unseasonal rains may hit consumer durables; top picks

Waaree Renewable Technologies share price, q4 results

Waaree Renewable Technologies shares zoom 14% on posting strong Q4 results

  Thangamayil has been in a strong uptrend and is trading close to its lifetime high near the ₹4,250 – ₹4,300 levels, which reflects sustained strength, says the analyst from SAMCO Securities.  Mehra highlights that the breakout phase from around ₹2,800 – ₹3,000 was decisive, and since then the stock has largely moved in a higher range, forming a series of higher lows, indicating continued accumulation at lower levels.  ALSO READ | Analyst picks 3 midcap stocks for up to 40% upside as index crosses 200-DMA  "The recent up move also shows improving participation and the stock has managed to hold above its short-term average, which is gradually turning supportive again. As long as ₹3,900 – ₹3,800 is held, the uptrend remains intact," explains the analyst.  In case of a sustained move above ₹4,300, Mehra expects the stock to further rally toward the ₹4,500 – ₹4,700 zone. This translates into an upside potential of 10.6 per cent. 

Sky Gold and Diamonds

Current Market Price: ₹430 
 
  Sky Gold has delivered a strong breakout, moving decisively above the ₹400 - ₹410 zone, which earlier acted as stiff resistance on multiple occasions, highlights Mehra.  "The current breakout follows that time correction, which adds strength to the move. The follow-through candles after the breakout indicate continuation rather than a one-off spike, with prices holding close to the highs," he explains.  As long as the stock holds above ₹400 – ₹395 zone, it can extend the up move toward the ₹450 – ₹470 (upside potential 9.3 per cent from current levels). Any retest of ₹400 would likely act as a support-led consolidation within the on-going up move, the analyst added.  Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

More From This Section

Dividend stocks next week crisil sanofi

Dividend stocks next week: CIE Automotive, Sanofi, Schaeffler to go ex-date

Angel One share price nse bse, Q4 results

Angel One shares gain 8% on healthy Q4 show; PAT up 84% YoY, revenue 38%

Kolte Patil Developers share

Kolte-Patil Developers shares zoom 15% on posting Q4 business update

FMCG stocks rallied up to 6% in Friday's trade.

FMCG stocks in demand: HUL, Emami, Colgate, Dabur soar up to 6%

Asian stocks

Asian stocks head towards weekly gain, oil below $100 on peace deal hopes

Topics : Market technicals Gold jewellery Titan Company Markets Trading strategies stock market bets Kalyan Jewellers Thangamayil Jewellery PC Jeweller share Stocks to buy Akshaya Tritiya Stock Recommendations Stock tips stocks technical analysis technical charts stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireGold and Silver Rate todayIMD Weather Forecast TodayICICI Bank Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayWipro Share Price