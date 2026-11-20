Gold-related stocks price performance

Gold related-listed companies including gold financiers and jewellery stocks were under pressure declining up to 4 per cent amid falling gold prices.

Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers India, PC Jeweller, P N Gadgil Jewellers and Sky Gold and Diamonds from the jewellery stocks, and Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance from the gold financiers were down in the range of 3-4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 82,746.

Why are gold-related stocks under pressure?

Gold and silver prices remained under pressure amid continued strength in the US dollar and expectations of aggressive interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

At 9.04 AM, the MCX December gold traded at ₹122,435 per 10 grams, down ₹5,017, or 3.94 per cent, from the previous close.

Gold Prices have witnessed healthy softening from its peak levels in January 2026. In January 2026, the gold price/10gm stood at ₹1,81,000 which implies 32 per cent correction in prices for the period January-November 2026.

The domestic decline followed heavy international selling. Reuters’ November 20 morning report put December US gold futures at $3,551.90 an ounce, down 3.6 per cent.

ALSO READ | Gold ETFs down 5%; Silver ETFs plunge over 6%, trade at 52-week lows A dollar near a 19-month high and expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate increase are weighing on bullion. Analysts assess that forced liquidation was adding to the decline. The Indian sell-off is consistent with that international pressure, although the available figures cannot isolate the contribution of currency movements or domestic position closures, said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com. A dollar near a 19-month high and expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate increase are weighing on bullion. Analysts assess that forced liquidation was adding to the decline. The Indian sell-off is consistent with that international pressure, although the available figures cannot isolate the contribution of currency movements or domestic position closures, said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com.

Meanwhile, the recent correction in gold prices could result in inventory losses for jewellery companies, given the higher-cost inventory procured by jewellery companies prior to the customs duty changes, ICICI Securities said in a note.

However, lower gold prices are likely to improve consumer sentiment and affordability, supporting buyer growth and driving a gradual recovery in gold jewellery demand. The growth momentum in the studded segment is expected to sustain.

Overall, this along with better product mix will help earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin Titan’s Jewellery business adjusted EBIT margins to remain in the 11–12 per cent range, driven by favourable mix and better operating leverage. Further, the revenue growth of most jewellery players is likely to moderate in H2FY27 due to a high base in H2FY26. Any further correction in gold prices could provide an incremental boost to buyer growth and would help large jewellery players to gain share in key markets, the brokerage firm said.

Jewellery companies stock prices have witnessed correction in past few days and any further correction will provide a buying opportunity in quality jewellery stocks (including Titan and BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyles), ICICI Securities said.

Further, a sharp fall in gold prices is negative for gold finance companies like Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance because their loans are backed by gold collateral. A fall in gold prices erodes the loan-to-value (LTV) cushion on the secured book.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its Q2 result update said, it believes near-term asset-quality trends of Muthoot Finance remain uncertain as customers adapt to the revised repayment structure, necessitating higher collection efforts. Further, the recent correction in gold prices and intensifying competition could moderate gold-loan growth momentum. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.