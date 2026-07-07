Titan up 4%, hits new high post Q1 biz update; brokerages see more upside

Titan Company share price movement

Share price of Titan Company hit a record high of ₹4,643.70, rallying 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported a healthy business performance for the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹4,601.10 touched on May 8, 2026.

At 09:51 AM, Titan quoted 3 per cent higher at ₹4,629.10, as compared to 0.12 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Titan outperformed the market by soaring 14 per cent, as against 8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Titan Q1 business update

Titan registered a strong all-round performance in Q1FY27 with domestic business growing by 37 per cent driven by 39 per cent growth in the jewellery business, 23 per cent growth in the watches business and 23 per cent growth in the eyecare business while international business grew by 128 per cent.

ALSO READ: TCS Q1 preview, dividend: Revenue seen flat, wage hikes to weigh on margins Strong performance by jewellery business was driven by healthy festive and Akshay Tritiya during the quarter. Amidst (relatively) stable gold prices, the portfolio buyer growth came in early double-digits and the average ticket size grew in high double-digits. The core Jewellery categories of plain and studded clocked grew (individually) in mid-thirties with coins continuing its investment-led strong double-digit growth momentum during this period, Titan said.

Despite low teens decline in the smart watches, watches business grew by 23 per cent driven by strong performance Analog watches business. Eyecare business registered broad base growth in domestic and international market.

Jewellery business of Tanishq, Mia, and CaratLane (combined) saw strong traction in North America and clocked encouraging double-digit growth in GCC. The volatile geopolitical situation notwithstanding, the core Damas business is witnessing a gradual recovery across key parameters, the company said.

Brokerages view on Titan

Titan registered yet another quarter of healthy performance with strong jewellery performance driven by double digit buyer growth better than higher single digit growth in Q4FY26. Studded jewellery mid-thirties were in-line with 35 per cent growth achieved in Q4FY26

“Overall Titan’s consolidated business revenue growth of 37 per cent is better than our expectation of mid-twenties. However we expect EBITDA margins to be lower on year on year basis due to higher gold prices and mix,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

Analysts at Nomura view Titan as a key beneficiary of the rising affluent and elite income population in India, with sales growth at 1.5-2x GDP of India over the medium term.

The brokerage firm expects a structural improvement in its revenue per store/sq.ft. with increased ticket size, formalization, and higher contribution from wedding jewelry to 25 per cent of sales over the next 3-5 years from 20 per cent currently (but still below the industry average of 55 per cent), which will be supportive of better-than-peers' sales growth and improvement in margins.

In addition, Titan is expanding its presence internationally (higher-margin categories) and increasing its addressable market (it plans to open 50 Tanishq stores over the medium term), as it is not only targeting the affluent Indian diaspora under the Tanishq brand but also post acquisition/integration of Damas Jewellery (unlisted), it plans to target the global diaspora, which will further enrich its revenue and profit mix, analysts said with a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹5,000.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in analyst meet note dated June 4, 2026 said that they believe Titan is well-positioned to navigate these issues through continued diversification of gold sourcing avenues (temple jewelry, exchange, etc). The company’s superior balance sheet should also help mitigate the impact of regulatory tightening.