Titan's Q2 sales miss masks healthy underlying consumer demand story

Its smaller peer, retail jewellery chain Kalyan Jewellers, posted 27 per cent growth during the same period, and investors reacted positively, sending the stock up 3.8 per cent to ₹568. Although the two stocks saw contrasting reactions, brokerages are positive on both companies, citing healthy consumer demand and expectations of festival-led growth acceleration in the third quarter (October-December/Q3). Over the past year, Titan has outperformed on the returns front, gaining 28 per cent, while Kalyan has delivered a return of 17 per cent.

Consolidated sales growth across segments and geographies for Titan came in at 25 per cent Y-o-Y. Growth was led by CaratLane, which grew 32 per cent, and Eye+, which grew 28 per cent. The international business grew 97 per cent Y-o-Y, but this also included sales from Damas Jewellery, in which Titan has a 67 per cent stake and which was consolidated into Titan effective January this year.

In the jewellery business, the company said demand remained healthy, though there was some softness towards the end of the quarter, given the shift in the festival calendar to Q3FY27. The 21 per cent growth in jewellery was aided by the Tanishq Festival of Diamonds promotion and other brand-level promotions, which lifted studded jewellery sales, with growth in the early 30s, while plain gold jewellery grew 20 per cent.

Kalyan’s 27 per cent growth was led by robust operating momentum on the ground, with healthy same-store sales growth (SSSG) across all key markets in the country despite a high base due to strong Navratri sales (all nine days of Navratri fell in Q2 in 2025-26). The recently concluded quarter recorded SSSG of about 20 per cent, it added.

On Titan’s performance, Citi Research highlighted that domestic jewellery growth, excluding bullion, at 20 per cent was below its 27 per cent estimate, even as gold prices saw an appreciable Y-o-Y jump. However, the brokerage pointed out that the miss primarily reflected the shift in the festival calendar to Q3FY27 and weaker investment-led coin demand, rather than an underlying slowdown in demand. It has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹5,700.

Demand for coins, however, tapered from a high base, resulting in a high single-digit decline.

Antique Stock Broking has trimmed its revenue estimates by 4 per cent, factoring in lower-than-expected bullion sales. Gross margin, however, is likely to expand as the product mix improves, driven by a higher mix of studded jewellery and lower salience of gold coins.