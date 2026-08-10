Titan share price gains 2% after strong Q1; brokerages see up to 21% upside

Titan Q1 results review: Titan Ltd.’s share price rose nearly 2 per cent after the company reported strong Q1FY27 results last week, delivering ‘another strong quarterly result’ for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), analysts noted.

The Tata group firm’s counter gained on Monday. At 9:19 AM, Titan’s share price was trading 1.50 per cent lower at ₹5,014.80 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.10 per cent at 24,596.15. In intraday trade, the stock gained 1.94 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹5,037.20 per share.

Titan Q1 results highlights:

Titan Company’s consolidated net profit during the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY27) rose 62.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), on the back of strong sales.

Net profit stood at ₹1,777 crore, up 50.7 per cent sequentially.

Revenue from operations grew 29.3 per cent to ₹21,356 crore over last year, while it was down 20.7 per cent from the previous quarter (Q4FY26).

The jewellery major’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) was up 57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,038 crore in the quarter ended June.

The owner of Tanishq, Mia and Zoya saw its income from the jewellery business grow 43 per cent to ₹18,253 crore (excluding bullion and digital gold sales) in Q1 compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

In the April-June quarter, the division added 33 stores in India, which include four Tanishq stores, 17 Mia stores, one beYon store and 11 Caratlane stores.

Brokerages’ view on Titan post Q1 Results

SBI Securities

The brokerage noted that Titan reported a healthy performance during the quarter though growth moderated compared to the strong pace seen in the preceding two quarters amid elevated gold prices and a temporary demand slowdown during May.

“Nevertheless, the company continued to benefit from healthy buyer additions, sustained traction in studded jewellery and ongoing market share gains in the organised jewellery segment,” SBI Securities said.

The brokerage noted that management remains optimistic on the medium-term growth outlook supported by brand strength, customer acquisition initiatives and expansion opportunities across businesses.

SBI Securities has given a target price for Titan’s at ₹5,340 in the medium term, suggesting around 8 per cent upside from the current price.

PL Capital

The brokerage remains constructive on Titan given a healthy jewellery demand outlook, Jewellery margin guidance of 11 per cent despite elevated competitive intensity and a strong order book in TEAL in both machine automation and aerospace. “We believe jewellery Ebit margins are no longer a drag, post-correction of the past 2 years”

The brokerage, however, noted that volatile, elevated gold prices may impact volumes, but it expects Q2 to witness strong value growth as prices will be higher by 45-50 per cent at the current gold price.

PL Capital expects Titan’s earnings to grow strongly, with EPS expected to grow 25.6 per cent annually between FY26 and FY28. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹5,408, up from ₹5,209 and maintains its Buy rating on Titan.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage noted that Titan Company delivered another strong quarter, with consolidated revenue growing 29 per cent Y-o-Y. Standalone revenue grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y, while standalone jewellery sales (ex-bullion) rose 38 per cent Y-o-Y. Domestic jewellery posted 33 per cent LFL growth, and studded jewellery revenue grew 34 per cent Y-o-Y. Buyer growth stood at 5 per cent, with average ticket size increasing 31 per cent Y-o-Y.

The brokerage expects Titan to grow strongly, with sales expected to grow 18 per cent annually, Ebitda by 22 per cent, and profit by 25 per cent between FY26 and FY28. MOFSL maintains its Buy rating with a target price of ₹6,000, based on expected FY28 earnings.

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