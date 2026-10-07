Titan shares crash 4% on slower-than-expected jewellery growth in Q2

Shares of Titan Company declined nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday, hitting an intraday low of ₹4,371, after the company’s second-quarter business update showed slower-than-expected growth in its jewellery business. The update prompted Nomura to flag a weaker-than-anticipated performance in the segment, even as growth across watches and eyewear came in ahead of the brokerage’s estimates.

At 09:36 AM, Titan’s shares were trading at ₹4,377, down around 3.8 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.72 per cent at 22,611.70.

Titan’s consumer business, excluding bullion, digital gold and TEAL, recorded 25 per cent year-on-year sales growth in the second quarter of FY27, broadly in line with Nomura’s estimate. However, jewellery sales grew 21 per cent, below the brokerage’s expectation of around 25 per cent. Within the core jewellery business comprising Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, sales rose 20 per cent, also below Nomura’s 25 per cent estimate.

The brokerage noted that the lower growth was further accentuated by gold coin sales declining in high single digits y-o-y but on a high base. Another reason was Shradh falling in the last week of September.

The brokerage further added that the high base from increased gold prices and shift in festive demand from 2Q to 3Q, alongside sequential moderation in growth of average ticket size to double-digits (vs high-double-digits in 1Q) contributed to lower growth.

However, studded jewelry growth has been much higher in the early thirties, aided by ‘Festive of Diamonds’ and brand-level promotions, while plain gold jewellery was up 20 per cent y-o-y, and gold coin sales declined in the high-single-digits, indicating an improved mix and thus making a case for better margins in 2Q, the brokerage added.

Nomura also noted that the company added 34 new stores during 2Q, similar to 1Q, taking the total reach to 1,379 stores, indicating step-up in store opening growth to 10 per cent y-o-y. This was sharply above our estimate of 15 new store additions.

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