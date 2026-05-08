Titan shares jump 6% to hit 52-wk high as Q4 PAT soars 35% YoY, revenue 46%

Titan Company share price today

Shares of Titan Company , Tata Group's fashion accessories company, rose over 6 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹4,585 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported healthy results for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 02:25 PM, the stock was trading at ₹4,558, up 5.82 per cent from its previous session closing level of ₹4,307.50. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was at 24,152.60 levels, down by 174 points or 0.72 per cent.

ALSO READ: SBI Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 5.6% to ₹19,684 crore, misses estimates Titan stock has surged around 41 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹3,245.5 touched on May 6, 2025. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹4.03 trillion.

Titan Company Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Titan's consolidated total income grew 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹20,300 crore as compared to ₹13,891 crore in the year-ago period.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 28 per cent to ₹1,875 crore as against ₹1,470 crore. However, Ebitda margin declined 135 basis points to 9.2 per cent from 10.6 per cent.

Titan's profit after tax came in at ₹1,179 crore in Q4FY26, up 35 per cent from ₹871 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the full FY26, Titan reported total income of ₹76,078 crore, up 38 per cent Y-o-Y. PAT rose 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,073 crore.

The company's jewellery portfolio increased 50 per cent to ₹18,195 crore, excluding bullion and digi-gold sales, reflecting sustained consumer confidence despite an elevated gold price environment.

ALSO READ: Axis Bank shares near key support levels; should investors buy the stock? The analogue watches segment grew 15 per cent during the quarter on the back of continuing premiumisation trends, the company said. During the quarter, Titan successfully completed its 67 per cent acquisition of Damas Jewellery, one of the GCC region's heritage and trusted jewellery brands.

Titan management commentary

Ajoy Chawla, managing director at Titan Company, said FY26 has been a landmark year for Titan, with the company crossing the ₹50,000 crore annual revenue milestone in FY25 and adding another ₹25,000 crore in FY26 within a single year.

He said the strong quarterly performance was led by the “Festival of Diamonds,” with brands like Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, CaratLane, beYon, and Damas seeing strong consumer response across regions and age groups. The watches business continued its premiumisation journey through new collections and design-led offerings, while emerging businesses also delivered steady growth while strengthening their customer proposition.