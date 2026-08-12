Titan, Trent lead in Q1, outlook mixed for top Tata group companies

While the immediate trigger for the sell-off has been Chandrasekharan’s resignation, the stocks could remain under pressure in the near term owing to the uncertainty around succession, capital allocation in loss-making new businesses and the impact on strategy or direction of key listed stocks due to the ongoing leadership tussle.

In addition to this, the Street will also focus on first quarter 2026-27 (Q1FY27) results and the outlook for the ongoing financial year. Among the major listed group stocks, jewellery major Titan led from the front, posting a 29 per cent growth in sales and an even stronger 63 per cent jump in net profit.

Brokerages are positive on the outlook for the company as it has continuously gained market share in a predominantly unorganised segment. Nomura Research expects Titan to continue to grow at a faster rate than the industry, and increase its share to 10 per cent by FY28 (from 8-9 per cent now) from unorganized players who account for 60 per cent of the industry. The gains will result from store expansion in Tier-II, III, or IV towns, and as consumers shift to organised players seeking correct carat-age, better designs, and experience, said Nomura’s Mihir P Shah and Riya Patni.

The company has been among the star performers of Tata group over the last five years, registering a sales growth of 32 per cent while net profits over the same period jumped 39 per cent. On a robust base, the company is expected to post a double-digit growth in revenue for FY27.

Given its expansion spree, Trent is not too far behind Titan on the revenue front with a growth of about 18 per cent. Operating profits for the company, which gets the majority of its revenue from the apparel segment, was a strong 28 per cent. Bernstein Research believes that growth can be in the 18-20 per cent range on a steady state basis, with margins maintained at current levels. Trent (Zudio/Westside) has been the fastest growing Tata group company over the last five years, registering a growth of 50 per cent in sales and a 65 per cent rise in operating profit. It is expected to lead the group on the revenue front in FY27 with 21 per cent growth.

Despite multiple headwinds, Tata Steel’s India business put up a resilient performance offsetting the muted performance of its European operations. Strong realisations in the India business helped even as the European business slipped into a loss at the operating level due to the shutdown of its Direct Sheet Plant in the Netherlands.

The steel major’s consolidated margins expanded to a 16-quarter high led by robust pricing gains, which more than offset cost increases related to fuel, maintenance shutdowns and operational snags. The India business is expected to continue its strong momentum, driven by strong prices and muted costs. The strong domestic demand would support volumes ahead.

Operating profit improvement is expected for Europe operations in the coming quarters owing to improving prices along with regulatory measures (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism or CBAM)/reduction in import quotas) and improving operational efficiency, said Motilal Oswal Research.

Revenue and operating performance have been muted over the past five years. Tata Steel is expected to post a 12.5 per cent growth in sales and 25 per cent rise in operating profit for FY27.

Tata group money churning machine, Tata Consultancy Services or TCS has been weighed down by demand woes. Its Q1 sequential growth in constant currency came in at 0.4 per cent. International business declined 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) after growing 1.6 per cent sequentially in Q4FY26, reflecting the impact of geopolitical conflicts and continued macro-uncertainty. Near-term demand is expected to remain soft across selected verticals such as consumer and manufacturing.

TCS acknowledged artificial intelligence- (AI-) led deflation but is looking to mitigate this through allocation of more business from clients, resulting in positive revenue growth. Besides gradual recovery in margins from Q2 and it expects to exit FY27 at a 25 per cent margin (Q1 margin at 24 per cent). While TCS grew at 10 per cent over the last five years, this is expected to slow down to mid to high single digits in FY27.

Led by its emerging businesses, Tata Consumer Products (TCP) delivered a strong Q1FY27 performance with revenues rising 12 per cent while operating and net profit rose by 22-28 per cent. According to Geojit Research, TCP continued to benefit from a balanced mix of established brands and emerging growth platforms, supported by ongoing innovation, premiumisation and distribution expansion initiatives. Its broad exposure across beverages, staples and packaged foods enabled healthy momentum across key operating segments, it added.

While TCP has grown at 12 per cent over the last five years, growth and operating performance are expected to be stronger in FY27.

According to ICICI Securities, medium-term growth triggers include faster expansion of the growth portfolio, premiumisation, distribution re-engineering, quick commerce, new product development, and gains in branded penetration. Analysts led by Manoj Menon believe margins could benefit from the full impact of recent price hikes, cost efficiencies, and easing coffee costs, supporting 50-70 basis points (bps) operating margin expansion in FY27. This would be partly offset by raw material inflation and elevated advertising costs.

While Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will be releasing its Q1 results on Thursday, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles or TMCV posted a strong performance in the June quarter. TMCV's 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth in wholesale volumes was much better than the domestic CV sector which posted 18 per cent growth. Revenue from operations was up 20 per cent. The volume gains were led by heavy and passenger CVs. This powered the 23 per cent revenue growth, while profit before tax was up 26 per cent.