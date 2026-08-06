Titan up 26% from June low, trades at new high; time to buy, hold or sell?

Titan Company share price movement

Titan Company (Titan) share price crossed the ₹5,000 mark, hitting a new high of ₹5,007.55, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on expectations of healthy operating performance. The company is schedule to announce its April to June 2026 (Q1FY27) results on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The stock price of the Jewellery company surpassed its previous high of ₹4,944.05 touched on August 4, 2026. Titan’s market price bounced back 26 per cent from its three-month low of ₹3,963.85 touched on June 11, 2026.

Titan – CARE (CareEdge) rating rationale

Titan operates in six primary business verticals: jewellery, watches and wearables, eyecare, fragrances, Indian dresswear/fashion accessories, and engineering and automation solutions.

On August 3, 2026, CARE (CareEdge Rating) reaffirmed ratings assigned to Titan's bank facilities and commercial paper (CP). Stable outlook reflects CareEdge Ratings’ expectation that Titan shall continue to maintain its leadership position in organized jewellery and watches segments, supported by strong brand equity, a wide retail presence, and healthy operating performance. The company’s strong financial flexibility, steady cash generation, and prudent working capital management are expected to support its credit profile despite volatility in gold prices, CareEdge Rating said in its rationale.

Supported by its extensive in-house manufacturing capabilities, strong product development expertise, and focus on premiumisation, Titan remains well positioned to sustain operational efficiencies and maintain superior profitability relative to most industry peers.

CareEdge Ratings notes that the company’s near-term demand outlook and profitability could face some pressure due to an increase in India’s gold import duty from 6 to 15 per cent, elevated gold prices, and continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which may adversely impact consumer sentiment and discretionary spending across the jewellery sector.

Should you buy, hold or sell Titan stock?

Rising gold prices, the expected rise in inflation and government steps on curbing gold consumption will impact near-term performance (likely for H1FY27). However, Titan’s improving market share in the domestic jewellery space and strong balance sheet will help it sail through tough times. “Titan’s ambitious growth guidance provides an upside risk to our earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28,” ICICI Securities said in its June report.

Meanwhile, Titan meets set standards for the corporate world - detailed, immersive, very high on disclosures and importantly, a clear guidance of 20 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through FY30.

“While consensus may interpret it as "more of the same", we reckon that won't do justice to the quality of strategy and potential execution from a revenue base of ₹75,000 crore,” analysts at ICICI Securities said after Titan’s annual analyst meet update.

It assumes accelerated market share gains in India, slightly lower margins (reckon growth capital availability for the jewellery industry is higher relative to competition from players like Kalyan), material ramp up in Caratlane, Mia, international expansion etc. If one wants to pick an underwhelming statistic - it's the 7 per cent customer growth in Jewellery in the last five years. It expects this to accelerate through FY30. The brokerage maintains a ‘BUY’ rating on Titan with a target price of ₹5,100 per share.

Meanwhile, at the consolidated level, Titan aims for 2x growth in both revenue and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by FY30E and analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities broadly concur with management’s long-term jewellery aspirations given its strong execution and market share gains.

The brokerage firm post the analyst meet in June said that they remain more conservative on eyecare and watches segments until there is clearer evidence of sustained improvement. Overall, Titan remains one of India’s highest-quality consumer discretionary franchises, supported by category leadership, strong execution and multiple growth levers, analysts said. The stock has achieved the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹4,900 per share. ================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.