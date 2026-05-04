Monday, May 04, 2026 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TN election results trends weigh on Sun TV Network; stock tumbles over 9%

TN election results trends weigh on Sun TV Network; stock tumbles over 9%

The decline in Sun TV Network stock followed early trends from the state assembly election results, which indicated that the ruling DMK-led coalition was trailing in third place

Sun TV Network share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun TV Network Share Price: Early trends from state election results weighed heavily on broadcasting company Sun TV Network, which witnessed a massive sell-off during intra-day deals in otherwise positive markets on Monday, May 4.
 
Shares of Sun TV Network fell as much as 9.49 per cent to ₹548.10 in intra-day trade, marking their sharpest single-day decline since August 2024, when the stock had dropped over 10 per cent. Following the latest slide, the stock is down 17 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹660.7 per share touched on April 20, 2026 on the NSE. On a year-to-date basis, however, the decline stands at nearly 4 per cent. 

Election trends weigh on sentiment

 
The decline in Sun TV Network stock followed early trends from the Tamil Nadu assembly election results, which indicated that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led coalition was trailing in third place. The coalition lagged behind the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance.
 
According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India, the TVK is leading in 107 seats, followed by the AIADMK alliance with 64 seats, while the DMK remains in third position with leads in 41 seats.  These figures, however, are based on early counting trends and remain subject to change as the process progresses.  CHECK TAMIL NADU ELECTION WINNERS LIST 
Notably, Sun TV Network is owned by the Maran family, with Kalanithi Maran being the grand-nephew of the late DMK patriarch and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi.
 
The counter continued to see selling pressure from investors. At 11:51 AM on Monday, Sun TV Network shares were quoted at ₹563.40 apiece, reflecting a decline of 6.97 per cent from the previous close of ₹605.60 per share. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was quoted at 24,235, up 237 points or 0.99 per cent.
 
So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.7 million equity shares of Sun TV Network, estimated to be worth nearly ₹96 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹22,177.11 crore on the NSE as of May 4, 2026.

More From This Section

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

RBI, Irdai not inclined to allow commodity derivative investments: Sebi

carmakers, auto industry

Auto stocks gain on strong April sales; Maruti Suzuki up 5%, Bajaj Auto 3%

Stock market outlook in May 2026

Oil above $100, Iran war drags: Should investors 'Sell in May' or stay put?

Jindal steel Share Price

Jindal Steel shares rise 4% on Q4 results; analysts peg up to 11% upside

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking

'Sell in May' not a good approach in 2026, says tech analyst Ajit Mishra

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Sun TV Network Share price stock market trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEStocks to Buy TodayKerala Assembly Election Results 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance