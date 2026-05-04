TN election results trends weigh on Sun TV Network; stock tumbles over 9%

Sun TV Network Share Price: Early trends from state election results weighed heavily on broadcasting company Sun TV Network, which witnessed a massive sell-off during intra-day deals in otherwise positive markets on Monday, May 4.

Election trends weigh on sentiment Shares of Sun TV Network fell as much as 9.49 per cent to ₹548.10 in intra-day trade, marking their sharpest single-day decline since August 2024, when the stock had dropped over 10 per cent. Following the latest slide, the stock is down 17 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹660.7 per share touched on April 20, 2026 on the NSE. On a year-to-date basis, however, the decline stands at nearly 4 per cent.

The decline in Sun TV Network stock followed early trends from the Tamil Nadu assembly election results , which indicated that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led coalition was trailing in third place. The coalition lagged behind the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance.

CHECK TAMIL NADU ELECTION WINNERS LIST According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India, the TVK is leading in 107 seats, followed by the AIADMK alliance with 64 seats, while the DMK remains in third position with leads in 41 seats. These figures, however, are based on early counting trends and remain subject to change as the process progresses.

Notably, Sun TV Network is owned by the Maran family, with Kalanithi Maran being the grand-nephew of the late DMK patriarch and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi.

The counter continued to see selling pressure from investors. At 11:51 AM on Monday, Sun TV Network shares were quoted at ₹563.40 apiece, reflecting a decline of 6.97 per cent from the previous close of ₹605.60 per share. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was quoted at 24,235, up 237 points or 0.99 per cent.

So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.7 million equity shares of Sun TV Network, estimated to be worth nearly ₹96 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹22,177.11 crore on the NSE as of May 4, 2026.