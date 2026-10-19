Monday, October 19, 2026 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tonbo Imaging India IPO subscribed nearly 136 times, led by QIB demand

Tonbo Imaging India IPO subscribed nearly 136 times, led by QIB demand

The issue drew 55,24,267 applications, according to Chittorgarh data, with qualified institutional buyers subscribing 293.56 times and non-institutional investors 170.94 times

From left: Siva Shankar TS, Chief Financial Officer, and Arvind Lakshmikumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tonbo Imaging India Limited, during an IPO press conference in Mumbai on Monday | Image: Kamlesh Pednekar

From left: Siva Shankar TS, Chief Financial Officer, and Arvind Lakshmikumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tonbo Imaging India Limited, during an IPO press conference in Mumbai | Image: Kamlesh Pednekar

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of defence electronics maker Tonbo Imaging India Limited closed on Monday, October 19, 2026, with the issue subscribed 135.90 times overall on the final day, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 293.56 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 170.94 times, retail investors 31.07 times and employees 54.31 times. The issue received a total of 55,24,267 applications, according to data on the Chittorgarh website.
 
Tonbo Imaging is a global defence electronics original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with systems deployed across 24 countries. Ahead of its IPO, the Bengaluru-based company allotted 36,48,013 equity shares to anchor investors, raising ₹255.36 crore. The anchor book witnessed strong participation from domestic institutional investors, including SBI Infrastructure Fund, ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund. Insurance company participation included HDFC Life Insurance. Global investor participation included Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors and The Prudential Assurance Company.
 
 
Earlier, Tonbo saw secondary transactions worth over ₹413 crore at ₹700 per equity share, valuing the company at approximately ₹4,000 crore on a fully diluted basis.
 
Tonbo designs, develops and manufactures sensing, processing, communication and guidance systems for surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting. It has a portfolio spanning thermal imaging systems, weapon sights, missile seekers and fire-control systems.
 
The company is led by its promoters, Arvind Kondangi Lakshmikumar, Ankit Kumar and Cecilia D'Souza.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

IPO offer document: What to read, what to skip when assessing fundamentals

(From left) Subrata Mitra, a partner at Accel; and Moneyview co-founder Puneet Agarwal

Moneyview's first backer eyes India's next 500 million borrowers after IPOpremium

stock market crash, stock market bear,

Market Close: Sensex snaps 2-day winning streak, down 876 pts; Nifty at 22,889 as IT, pvt banks drag

street sign

Street signs: MFs deepen smallcap holdings, IPO momentum set to pick uppremium

ipo, initial public offering

IPO-bound Sathya Agencies plans to strengthen presence in Karnataka

 
Since FY24, the company has owned 100 per cent of the intellectual property used in its products. It follows an asset-light operating model, with design, prototyping and testing undertaken at its Bengaluru R&D centre, while large-scale manufacturing is outsourced to certified electronics manufacturing partners.
 
Tonbo reported revenue from operations of ₹362.65 crore in FY26, down 22.69 per cent from ₹469.08 crore in FY25, while profit after tax declined to ₹50.88 crore from ₹72.76 crore. The decline was primarily attributed to delays in executing international orders due to the West Asia conflict and the deferment of certain anticipated orders to FY27.
 
In Q1FY27, revenue from operations stood at ₹36.01 crore, with a net loss of ₹17.74 crore, reflecting lower revenue recognition amid seasonal factors and slower order execution.
 

More From This Section

DLF's The Aureva sells out at ₹1,985 crore; average home price at ₹11.5 crore

Execution key for DLF to achieve ₹20,000 crore FY27 sales guidancepremium

share market, stock market

Private lenders weigh on equity markets as PSU banks buck the selloff

stake sale

CareEdge Global IFSC to sell 19.8% stake to State Bank of India, NSEIX

EPFO logo

New PF limit: ₹20 lakh less at retirement, ₹9,600 a month for life

Stock market crash

Sensex tanks 1020 pts intraday: Bank stocks, FPI selling among key factors

Topics : Tonbo IPOs IPO market

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchStock Market CrashUltraTech Cement Q2 ResultsQ2 Results todayHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 10:59 PM IST