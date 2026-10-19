Tonbo Imaging India IPO subscribed nearly 136 times, led by QIB demand

The initial public offering (IPO) of defence electronics maker Tonbo Imaging India Limited closed on Monday, October 19, 2026, with the issue subscribed 135.90 times overall on the final day, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 293.56 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 170.94 times, retail investors 31.07 times and employees 54.31 times. The issue received a total of 55,24,267 applications, according to data on the Chittorgarh website.

Tonbo Imaging is a global defence electronics original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with systems deployed across 24 countries. Ahead of its IPO, the Bengaluru-based company allotted 36,48,013 equity shares to anchor investors, raising ₹255.36 crore. The anchor book witnessed strong participation from domestic institutional investors, including SBI Infrastructure Fund, ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund. Insurance company participation included HDFC Life Insurance. Global investor participation included Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors and The Prudential Assurance Company.

Earlier, Tonbo saw secondary transactions worth over ₹413 crore at ₹700 per equity share, valuing the company at approximately ₹4,000 crore on a fully diluted basis.

Tonbo designs, develops and manufactures sensing, processing, communication and guidance systems for surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting. It has a portfolio spanning thermal imaging systems, weapon sights, missile seekers and fire-control systems.

The company is led by its promoters, Arvind Kondangi Lakshmikumar, Ankit Kumar and Cecilia D'Souza.

Since FY24, the company has owned 100 per cent of the intellectual property used in its products. It follows an asset-light operating model, with design, prototyping and testing undertaken at its Bengaluru R&D centre, while large-scale manufacturing is outsourced to certified electronics manufacturing partners.

Tonbo reported revenue from operations of ₹362.65 crore in FY26, down 22.69 per cent from ₹469.08 crore in FY25, while profit after tax declined to ₹50.88 crore from ₹72.76 crore. The decline was primarily attributed to delays in executing international orders due to the West Asia conflict and the deferment of certain anticipated orders to FY27.

In Q1FY27, revenue from operations stood at ₹36.01 crore, with a net loss of ₹17.74 crore, reflecting lower revenue recognition amid seasonal factors and slower order execution.