Tonbo Imaging India zooms 20%; up 119% against issue price in 2 weeks

Tonbo Imaging India share price movement

Tonbo Imaging India's share price hit a new high of ₹1,533.65, soaring 20 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹23.54 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27). The aerospace & defence company posted a net loss of ₹9.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue from operations rose five-fold to ₹183.29 crore from ₹36.01 crore.

The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹1,343.80 touched on October 28, 2026. It has more than doubled or zoomed 119 per cent against its issue price of ₹700 per share within two weeks. The company made its stock market debut on October 23, 2026.

At 01:56 PM, Tonbo Imaging India was up 16 per cent at ₹1,486.10 on the BSE, compared to a 2.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter doubled with a combined 10.83 million shares representing 18.9 per cent of the company's total equity changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Tonbo Imaging India is primarily engaged in providing vision technology-based products and solutions.

Brokerages view on Tonbo Imaging India

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,900 pts, Nifty above 24500; Bajaj Fin, Tata Motors top gainers Tonbo Imaging India is a defence electronics original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specialising in advanced electro-optic and infrared imaging, surveillance, targeting and guidance systems. Its portfolio includes tactical systems, platform systems and directed energy solutions, including WaveStrike for countering drone swarms. The company serves defence and security organisations across 24 countries, with over 28,000 systems deployed.

The defence electronics industry offers significant growth opportunities, driven by rising global defence spending, military modernisation, and increasing demand for advanced surveillance, targeting, communication and guidance systems. India’s defence electronics market is projected to grow from $3.2 billion in CY2020 to $17.6 billion by CY2030, supported by initiatives such as Make in India and iDEX. Growing demand for indigenous technologies, electronic warfare and counter-drone systems, alongside export opportunities across Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa, creates favourable prospects for specialised defence technology companies such as Tonbo Imaging, Religare Broking said in the IPO note.

Analysts at ICICI Securities in the IPO note said, "Tonbo Imaging India looks well poised to gain from increasing global focus towards electromagnetic systems & asymmetric warfare, which would help the company in getting significant orders in the medium to long-term." In the near term, pick-up in execution, sustainable margins and reduction in working capital days (517 days as of FY26) would drive growth. Though valuation at 80x P/E (on FY26 EPS) and 11x market-cap/sales may seem fair, the brokerage firm believes that future visibility looks better led by multiple growth factors. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.