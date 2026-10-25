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Home / Markets / News / Top 10 firms lose ₹1.55 trillion in mcap as HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance fall

Top 10 firms lose ₹1.55 trillion in mcap as HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance fall

In a holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,605.44 points, or 2.15 per cent, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 546.15 points, or 2.36 per cent

market capitalisation, mcap

Bajaj Finance's valuation eroded by ₹34,180.51 crore to ₹5,77,146.21 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valuable firms fell by ₹1.55 trillion last week, with HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance accounting for most of the losses.

In a holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,605.44 points, or 2.15 per cent, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 546.15 points, or 2.36 per cent.

Tracking the weak trend in equities, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell by ₹20,78,774.28 crore over four sessions to ₹4,51,83,393.14 crore from ₹4,72,62,167.42 crore recorded on October 16.

Among the top 10 listed companies, eight lost ₹1,55,671.9 crore, while two, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro, closed the week with valuation gains.

 

Among major losers, the market valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled ₹55,506.95 crore to ₹10,67,121.12 crore. The company's stock fell 5 per cent during the last week.

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Bajaj Finance's valuation eroded by ₹34,180.51 crore to ₹5,77,146.21 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries dropped by ₹27,065.08 crore to ₹16,10,372.11 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) by ₹21,062.24 crore to ₹4,81,142.58 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel tanked ₹9,360.75 crore to ₹11,79,454.70 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by ₹4,338.46 crore to ₹8,83,384.38 crore.

The mcap of Infosys declined by ₹2,881.38 crore to ₹4,68,528.03 crore, and that of ICICI Bank declined by ₹1,276.53 crore to ₹10,01,594.91 crore.

Meanwhile, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹23,517.56 crore to ₹9,14,652.52 crore. The mcap of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) climbed ₹1,788.66 crore to ₹5,01,513.72 crore.

Reliance Industries was the most valued firm, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Life Insurance Corporation of India and Infosys.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : market capitalisation mcap decline in mcap HDFC Bank Bajaj Finance

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First Published: Oct 25 2026 | 2:23 PM IST