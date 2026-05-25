Torrent Pharma rises 5% on Q4 beat; brokerages divided on JBCP integration

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares gained 4.7 per cent on BSE in trade, logging an intra-day high of ₹4,698.8 per share. However, at 10:33 AM, Torrent Pharma’s share price pared some gains, and was up 4.03 per cent at ₹4,665 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.16 per cent at 76,290.21.

The fall in the bottom line was attributed to a 37 per cent Y-o-Y rise in expenses in the March quarter to ₹3,585 crore in Torrent’s first quarter after the integration of JB Pharmaceuticals.

The company’s revenue from operations also rose 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,197 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹2,959 crore in Q4FY25.

Read Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 900 pts, Nifty near 24,000 This was due to the drugmaker’s domestic performance as its India revenues increased 43 per cent to ₹2,215 crore, led by outperformance in focus therapies and generic semaglutide performance.

Brokerages’ view on Torrent Pharma Share Price

Nomura | Neutral | Target: ₹4,670

Torrent Pharma's Q4FY26 sales and Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were in line with Nomura's estimates, but profit after tax (PAT) came in 36 per cent below forecast. The earnings miss was driven by two factors — a higher-than-expected amortisation charge of ₹257 crore on intangibles for the JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JBCP) acquisition, against Nomura's estimate of approximately ₹150 crore, and an exceptional loss of ₹66 crore comprising ₹19 crore of severance compensation for JBCP restructuring and ₹47 crore of regulatory and statutory fees related to the acquisition. Adjusted for the non-recurring exceptional loss, PAT was 25 per cent below Nomura's estimate.

Management expects mid-teens growth in India, supported by strong traction in Semaglutide sales. Brazil, US, and Germany are expected to grow in the low teens, single digits, and low single digits, respectively. JBCP's performance was adversely impacted in Q4FY26 due to integration with Torrent Pharma and changes in trade and sales-closing practices, with distribution network optimisation and product basket rationalisation weighing on sales. Management reiterated cost synergy guidance of ₹400-450 crore by the third year of consolidation, and Nomura expects JBCP's financial performance to improve in the coming quarters.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target hiked to ₹4,400 from ₹4,090

READ | Stock Markets rebound: Sensex up 919 pts intraday; Nifty hits 23,990; key reasons The brokerage noted that Torrent Pharma delivered in-line financial performance in Q4FY26 — the first quarter with consolidated financials following the acquisition of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JBCP). Excluding JBCP, Torrent delivered 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in both revenue and Ebitda. The base domestic formulations (DF) business grew at the highest rate among the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in Q4, with growth diversified across volume, price hikes, and new launches.

Motilal Oswal has factored in the addition of JBCP financials under Torrent management, improved growth prospects in branded generics markets across domestic formulations and Brazil, and the addition of Torrent equity shares pursuant to the share swap for non-promoter shareholders of JBCP. As a result, the brokerage has revised its EPS estimates to ₹66 for FY27 and ₹92 for FY28.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target hiked to ₹5,423 from ₹4,743

JM Financial noted that Torrent Pharma delivered in-line Q4FY26 results. By segment, Brazil outperformed with 30 per cent Y-o-Y growth; however, constant currency (CC) rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y. India and the US also performed well, reporting Y-o-Y growth of 15 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. The company guided for higher-than-IPM growth in India, 10–15 per cent growth for Brazil, and high single-digit growth for the US.