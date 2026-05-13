Torrent Power falls 7% on Q4 results; net profit down 70% to ₹318 crore

Torrent Power share price today

Shares of Gujarat-based integrated power utility company Torrent Power declined over 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,478 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its March 2026 quarter results.

Around 11:05 AM, the stock was trading at ₹1,482.6, down 7.2 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹1,597.60. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,405 levels, up by 25.85 points or 0.11 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained around 22 per cent, compared to a 11 per cent decline in Nifty50.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹74,613 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹1,824, and its 52-week low was ₹1,188.

Torrent Power Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Torrent Power reported a consolidated net profit of ₹318 crore, down 69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,060 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the reported quarter declined marginally to ₹6,406 crore compared to ₹6,456 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 1.7 per cent to ₹1,149.3 crore compared to ₹1,130.5 crore. Ebitda margins improved to 17.9 per cent from 17.5 per cent.

The company's generation segment reported an Ebit loss of ₹38.9 crore against an Ebit profit of ₹233.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty above 23,450; Mtar Tech jumps 10% post Q4 result Technical view on Torrent Power Harish Jujarey, AVP and head of technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said after delivering a strong rally of over 30 per cent in April, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has witnessed profit booking in the current month, with the stock correcting nearly 14 per cent from its recent highs. The company also declared a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the fiscal year 2026. The total dividend for FY26 stands at ₹20 per equity share, comprising an interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share and a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share.

"Technically, the stock has slipped below its 50-day moving average, placed around the 1530 mark, indicating some short-term weakness in momentum. Going ahead, the corrective phase may extend further towards the next key support zones of 1430 and 1400, where the 200-day moving average is positioned. Despite the ongoing correction, the primary trend on the charts continues to remain positive," he said.