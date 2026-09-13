Traders back Sebi's CAS revamp, favour gradual move to blended VWAP

Most stakeholders acknowledge that the regulator has recognised the practical issues around the mechanism, even as opinions differ on some specific proposals.

The paper, released on Saturday, has invited public comments till October 3.

The regulator has floated two options for derivatives settlement — a blended volume weighted average price (VWAP) mechanism combining the last 30 minutes of continuous trading (CTS) with CAS trades, or a continuation of the existing 30-minute CTS-only VWAP for at least a year before any transition.

On timings, Sebi has proposed either extending continuous trading to 3:30 pm with CAS and derivatives trading till 3:45 pm, or an earlier window ending continuous trading at 3:15 pm.

Other proposals include converting unexecuted iceberg order quantities into fully displayed normal limit orders within the CAS book. Also, it includes halting dissemination of the Indicative Index Value (IIV) during the auction window, while security-level Indicative Equilibrium Prices continue.

An analyst noted that the changes address specific structural concerns:

“Iceberg conversion and the IIV pull are aimed at the thin book and indicative price problems. Timing extension of the cash segment till 3:30 pm and blended VWAP changes are a volume-accretive combination that helps exchanges. The other option of continuing with CAS from 3:15 pm preserves the status quo gap. The option of using CTS VWAP for one year effectively reverts to the 30-minute VWAP that CAS was brought to remove. Overall, the proposals are positive for exchanges’ options volume,” the analyst said.

A few brokers and regulatory experts have indicated a preference for retaining the last 30-minute CTS VWAP for settlement rather than shifting immediately to a blended VWAP, and continuous trading till 3:30 pm followed by CAS and derivatives trading till 3:45 pm, rather than the earlier 3:15 pm cut-off.

They favoured retaining the last 30-minute CTS VWAP as an interim settlement methodology, describing it as familiar, transparent and operationally well understood.

Doing so, they said, would also allow CAS to develop on its own merits, rather than making derivatives settlement dependent on an auction mechanism whose liquidity and participant behaviour are still evolving.

Uttam Bagri, managing director (MD), BCB Brokerage, welcomed the consultative approach, saying, “Sebi’s consultation paper on CAS acknowledges the practical challenges and seeks a balanced approach to the costs and benefits. Importantly, it also reflects an open mind by seeking broader market feedback before finalising the updated framework by giving appropriate options.”

Sebi also proposed retaining the 3 per cent CAS price band, with cancellation permitted within 1 per cent of the reference price and only price-improving modifications allowed beyond that.

The exchange would also stop disseminating indicative index values during CAS, while continuing to publish security-level indicative equilibrium prices.

The regulator has also proposed reducing the transition period between continuous trading and CAS from five minutes to up to one minute and cutting the post-CAS derivatives trading window from 10 minutes to five minutes.

The regulator also proposed allowing unexecuted Iceberg orders to move from continuous trading to CAS. Unexecuted iceberg quantities would be converted into normal limit orders and fully displayed in the CAS book.