Traders brace for prolonged India bond slump as RBI mops up excess cash

By Subhadip Sircar and Bhaskar Dutta

A sense of unease is gripping India’s bond traders as they fear the central bank’s push to drain excess cash from the financial system, just as inflation picks up and a global debt selloff intensifies, will spark an extended slump.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd., one of the nation’s largest underwriters of government debt, and IDFC First Bank Ltd. are among those predicting the benchmark 10-year yield to potentially surpass the 2026 peak hit in May and climb as high as 7.25% by Dec. 31. That would be the highest level in three years. Citigroup Inc. has brought forward its expectation for an interest-rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India to October from December.

It’s a sharp reversal in sentiment. Just last month, the central bank drew a record $127 billion from India’s diaspora through special deposits as it sought to bolster its foreign-exchange reserves and defend the rupee. The inflows, which surpassed even the RBI’s own estimates, pushed the banking system’s cash surplus to an all-time high of about ₹11 trillion ($115 billion), helping cushion local bonds as yields in major markets surged to multiyear highs.

But with the liquidity glut and a renewed surge in oil prices intensifying inflation risks, the RBI has sprung into action. Its plan to drain ₹1 trillion from lenders through open-market bond sales sent yields surging across the curve on Tuesday, with the 10-year rate now at 7.08%. Markets are bracing for more such measures in the weeks and months ahead.

“The outlook is messy and it’s tough to call a peak for yields,” said Ashhish Vaidya, head of treasury at DBS Bank Ltd. in Mumbai. “The situation has clearly changed, traders are now repositioning for a more challenging supply situation as well as higher inflation.”

The RBI’s move came after the excess cash caused interbank borrowing rates to fall well below its policy benchmark. The easing of financial conditions appeared to be at odds with policymakers’ latest signals that rates may need to rise to contain inflation.

For bond traders, the timing is particularly painful. The central bank is emerging as a seller just as government borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year gets underway, adding to an already-heavy supply of debt in the market.

“The dictum that too much of a good thing may well be a problematic issue could certainly apply to the situation that India is facing right now,” Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank Ltd., wrote in a note. “RBI’s most immediate challenge is to deploy its suite of tools to mop up this excess liquidity.”

The central bank will need to quickly drain another ₹2 trillion of excess liquidity from the banking system, which could potentially be through short-term foreign-exchange swaps or the issuance of Market Stabilization Scheme securities and cash-management bills, according to QuantEco Research.

The RBI didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comments on its plans.

Chandresh Jain, EM Asia rates and FX strategist at BNP Paribas SA, expects bonds with maturities of three to 10 years to come under further selling pressure. Local banks have been holding three- to five-year bonds due to excessive cash, and as the glut eases, yields on those bonds could rise faster than those on 10-year debt, he said.

‘Cannot Afford’

Data on Monday showed India’s inflation accelerated in August, moving closer to the top of the RBI’s 2%-6% target range and potentially narrowing the scope for it to remain on hold for long. Market watchers now increasingly expect the central bank to raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points at its policy decision on Oct. 7, adding to the upward pressure on yields.

“The next natural step will be to hike the policy rate in the October policy by 25bps, followed by another 25bps rate hike in December,” according to Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG.

As markets reacted to the RBI’s announcement of open-market bond sales, the selloff in shorter debt was more pronounced. Yields on five-year notes jumped 21 basis points on Tuesday, the most since May 2022, outpacing a 6-basis-point increase in 10-year yields. Similar-maturity US Treasury yields rose to the highest since 2007 later the same day.

Foreign investors cut their holdings of index-eligible Indian bonds by ₹2,470 crore on Tuesday. That followed an outflow of ₹4,730 crore on Friday, which was the biggest since April last year. Indian markets were shut on Monday.

“The bond market is bearing the immediate fallout” of the RBI’s aggressive pivot toward outright OMO sales, said Naveen Ramnani, chief dealer of treasury and investment at UCO Bank. “Managing the cash surplus is critical because lingering inflation risks mean loose overnight rates are a luxury the central bank cannot afford.”