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Home / Markets / News / Traders brace for volatility after RBI FX curbs, oil surge to hurt bonds

Traders brace for volatility after RBI FX curbs, oil surge to hurt bonds

The rupee fell about 1 per cent last week, its fourth consecutive weekly decline of ​a similar magnitude, to hit a record low of 94.84 against the dollar

Bonds

A selloff in Indian government bonds drove them to their worst week in almost four years

Reuters Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 7:40 AM IST

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Traders in the Indian foreign exchange market brace for a volatile week after the central bank tightened limits on lenders' net open FX positions, while surging oil prices are expected to keep government ​bonds under pressure.

The rupee fell about 1 per cent last week, its fourth consecutive weekly decline of ​a similar magnitude, to hit a record low of 94.84 against the dollar.

After market hours on Friday, the central bank said ‌that banks must ensure that by April 10 their net open rupee positions in the onshore deliverable market do not exceed $100 million at the end of each business day.

 

Bankers have said that the short deadline could trigger disorderly unwinding of positions and potential losses on arbitrage positions.

"The market is likely to be volatile and with traders worried about closing arbitrage positions, one can expect that the RBI may remain active in both NDF and the onshore market," a trader at a state-run bank said.

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Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures rose 3 per cent on Monday to nearly $116 per barrel as investors braced for a protracted conflict in the West Asia.

Bonds

A selloff in Indian government bonds drove them to their worst week in almost four years.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose 20 basis points last week to end at 6.9419 per cent on Friday, its biggest weekly jump since May 2022, when the central bank had gone ahead with an off-cycle rate ‌hike.

Traders anticipate the yield to move in a 6.87 per cent to 6.95 per cent range in a week that consists of just two trading sessions, including the last day of the current fiscal year.

Rising oil prices and New Delhi's move to cut some excise duty on fuel have muddied fiscal and growth outlook, adding more pressure on bonds.

The benchmark Brent crude contract has gained more than 50 per cent in the last four weeks since the war started.

"India, as a net importer of energy and commodities, remains sensitive to these market shifts. Having proactively reduced our duration exposure several months ago, we see no immediate justification to increase it, nor do we intend to scale back further at this stage," said ​Vidya Iyer, head fixed income at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Still, there could be some relief rally after the government unveiled plans to frontload ‌only 51 per cent of its gross borrowing for fiscal 2027, which works out to be 8.20 trillion rupees, against market expectations of 53 per cent-56 per cent.

Overnight index swap rates have surged by 55-69 bps in the last four weeks, and even as the derivative asset class is ​factoring more than two ‌rate hikes, analysts say the market is overestimating the impact of Iran war on domestic monetary policy. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : rupee bond bonds rally Bonds Indian bonds

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

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