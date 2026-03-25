Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 07:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Trading guide: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy today

Trading guide: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy today

According to Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities, the stock price of Aurobindo Pharma has broken out from the bullish flag pattern on the daily chart

Stocks to buy today

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty 50 Outlook

Nifty’s relief rally of more than 400-point kindles hopes for a sustained pullback, but follow-through gains are needed to signal a trend reversal. Nifty faces stiff resistance at 23,378, with support clustered near 22,600.
 

Buy Aurobindo Pharma at ₹1,280 | Stop loss ₹1,235 | Target price ₹1,360

Aurobindo Pharma stock price has broken out from the bullish flag pattern on the daily chart. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. Stock is placed above long-term key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames.
 

Buy Karur Vysya Bank at ₹272 | Stop loss ₹262 | Target price ₹289

 
Karur Vysya Bank stock price has registered running correction and has now reached near its 200 DEMA support. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on weekly and monthly charts. Midcap private sector banks bounced back with healthy volumes. 
 
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Mkts rebound as US pauses Iran strikes; gains capped as oil recoups losses

oil sector, crude oil

UBS Global downgrades India stocks to neutral on high oil sensitivity

investment, funds, funding

57% of investment advisors based in five metro cities, shows datapremium

electricity, power sector

Power Grid outlook strong on capex push, but valuations look stretchedpremium

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Gold, silver ETF investors burnt after late-cycle rush amid correction

Topics : technical callls Stock calls Share price share market Nifty50 Market technicals Aurobindo Pharma Karur Vysya Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWho is Mohammad GhalibafGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance