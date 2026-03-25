Trading guide: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy today
According to Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities, the stock price of Aurobindo Pharma has broken out from the bullish flag pattern on the daily chart
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
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Nifty 50 Outlook
Nifty’s relief rally of more than 400-point kindles hopes for a sustained pullback, but follow-through gains are needed to signal a trend reversal. Nifty faces stiff resistance at 23,378, with support clustered near 22,600.
Buy Aurobindo Pharma at ₹1,280 | Stop loss ₹1,235 | Target price ₹1,360
Aurobindo Pharma stock price has broken out from the bullish flag pattern on the daily chart. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. Stock is placed above long-term key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames.
Buy Karur Vysya Bank at ₹272 | Stop loss ₹262 | Target price ₹289
Karur Vysya Bank stock price has registered running correction and has now reached near its 200 DEMA support. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on weekly and monthly charts. Midcap private sector banks bounced back with healthy volumes.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
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Topics : technical callls Stock calls Share price share market Nifty50 Market technicals Aurobindo Pharma Karur Vysya Bank
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 6:50 AM IST