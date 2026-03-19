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Home / Markets / News / Tremendous opportunity for FPIs to invest in India: Sebi's Varshney

Tremendous opportunity for FPIs to invest in India: Sebi's Varshney

Sebi WTM Kamlesh Chandra Varshney says recent market correction has made Indian equities attractive for FPIs, while highlighting opportunities for Russian firms to raise capital and list locally

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

There are 23 funds and entities from Russia which have so far registered as FPIs in India, including Russian banks and financial institutions

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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Valuation of the Indian equity market has become ‘quite attractive’ following recent corrections, making it a good opportunity for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to invest in India, said Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Wednesday.
 
“There is a tremendous opportunity to invest in Indian equity markets with the kind of correction which has taken place now in the last few months, particularly after the war that has broken out,” said Varshney, addressing an official programme of Russia-India Forum at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).
 
The Sebi WTM stated that they will work on clarifications on the procedural framework or measures to solve technical issues for Russian FPIs to invest in India.
 
 
Alluding to the listings of subsidiaries of global multinational companies on the domestic exchanges, Varshney added that Russian companies can incorporate subsidiaries in India and those entities can raise funds from the capital markets through an initial public offering (IPO).
 
“We have seen some companies who have done that and their subsidiary’s valuation in India is more than the valuation of their parent company overseas,” he said, adding that it could be a good way for Russian companies to make use of India’s strong market, technological development, and labour force to start economic activity in India.

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“For Russian issuers, the proposition is broader still, because India’s markets can offer not only access to capital, but also the possibility of stronger valuation outcomes. India’s capital markets are not only financing growth at home, but are also becoming an increasingly important channel for long-term international economic engagement,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of NSE.
 
Chauhan added that Russian investment in India is estimated at $20 billion, while over 1,000 Russian-registered companies have Indian founders as of September 2025.
 
There are 23 funds and entities from Russia which have so far registered as FPIs in India, including Russian banks and financial institutions. These FPIs can invest both in equities and debt.
 
In December 2025, Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and JSC First Asset Management introduced a mutual fund called First-India Fund, offering investments linked to the performance of Nifty50 Index.
 
Varshney’s comments on the valuations come at a time when the Indian benchmark indices have corrected over 8 per cent this month so far, reeling under global volatility and dampened sentiment since the war broke out in West Asia.
 
“Sebi, together with the market ecosystem, is also co-creating various technologically enabled solutions, facilitating ease of market access, along with reduction in cost of doing business, thus democratising access to the securities market ecosystem,” said Varshney.
 
Speaking at the same event, Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE, shared that listing in GIFT City, Gujarat, could also be explored by Russian companies for fundraising and that Russian banks could set up in the financial hub.

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Topics : SEBI FPI Securities and Exchange Board of India India FPI FPIs Foreign portfolio investor Foreign portfolio investment

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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