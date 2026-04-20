Trent share price

Shares of Trent rallied 3 per cent to ₹4,229.45 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company announced a maiden bonus issue plan. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 78,641 at 09:27 AM.

The stock price of the Tata Group Company was quoting higher for the fourth straight day, soaring 9 per cent during the period. Thus far in the month of April, it has zoomed 28 per cent. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹6,259 on June 30, 2025. It touched a 52-week low of ₹3,276.10 on March 30, 2026.

Trent’s board to consider bonus issue, dividend on Wednesday 22, 2026

READ | Popular Vehicles zooms 19% on posting Q4 business update; rev up 69% YoY Trent’s board of directors meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 to recommend dividend for FY2026 and issuance of bonus shares subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. Further the company will also enable approval for raising additional funds through the issue of the equity shares.

“A meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, inter alia to consider the approval of the audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the company for the year ended 31st March 2026. Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company,” Trent said in an exchange filing.

The board will also consider issuance of bonus shares, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, it added.

Brokerages view on Trent

After a good January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) business update, Trent has surprised positively by announcing about issuance of bonus in the upcoming board meeting. This will augur well with the shareholders as the company historically has never declared any bonus issue and focus on growing the business by consistent retail expansion, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Trent’s Q4FY26 standalone revenue stood at ₹4,940 crore (up 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) vs. our pre-quarter estimate of 18 per cent YoY), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.

READ | Jio Financial Services slips 3% on posting mixed Q4 nos; PAT falls 14%YoY After several quarters of revenue growth deceleration, Trent’s revenue growth accelerated to 20 per cent YoY in Q4 (likely driven by pick-up during end of season sale (EoSS)). Revenue growth is primarily driven by a 23 per cent YoY increase in store count. Revenue per store declined 4 per cent YoY (vs. 9 per cent YoY in 9MFY26), indicating some moderation in store-level cannibalization, the brokerage firm said.

While the increase in the pace of store additions allays some concerns, a recovery in like for like (LFL) growth and cannibalized stores’ growth (from the reset base) remains vital for Trent to sustain 20 per cent plus revenue growth over the medium term, MOFSL said. Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Trent Hypermarket, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment under the Star banner. Trent’s new fashion concepts include Samoh, a differentiated & elevated occasion wear offering compelling range of beauty, personal care and fashion accessories. ====================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.