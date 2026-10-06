Trent rallies 10% after Q2 business update, m-cap tops ₹1.5 trillion

Trent share price: Shares of Tata group's retail arm Trent Limited, which owns and operates Westside and Zudio, rallied 10 per cent in Tuesday's early trade following a better-than-expected revenue print for the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY27).

Trent's stock opened at ₹2,800 on the BSE and soon hit the 10 per cent upper price band of ₹2,832.50, which pushed its market capitalisation past the ₹1.5 trillion mark.

So far this year, the Tata group stock is down just 1 per cent while it has lost 11 per cent in a year. On a longer time frame of two years, the stock is down 42 per cent. Meanwhile, in three and five years, it has delivered multibagger gains of 105 per cent and 306 per cent, respectively.

Trent Q2 business update

The company, in an exchange filing on Monday, said that its standalone revenue grew 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 to ₹5,788 crore from ₹4,724 crore in the same period a year ago, primarily driven by increase in store count. This was significantly above Motilal Oswal Financial Services' estimates of 18 per cent.

For the first half of FY27, the growth stood at 21 per cent YoY to ₹11,454 crore.

Revenue from sale of merchandise (excluding other operating income) also grew by 23 per cent and 21 per cent during the quarter and the half year ended September 2026, respectively.