Trent shares fall 4% after Q4 results; brokerages see up to 18% upside

Trent share price today

Shares of Trent, a key retail arm of the Tata Group, edged lower in trade on Thursday, April 23, as investors reacted to the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results of the company. The stock fell over 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹4,252 on the NSE, amid an overall subdued market.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Around 10:50 AM, Trent stock was trading 2.5 per cent higher at ₹4,324, compared to the previous session's close of ₹4,434.50 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,207.85 levels, down by 170.25 points or 0.70 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1.53 trillion. The stock has plunged around 32 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹6,261 touched on June 30, 2025.

Trent Q4 FY26 results highlights

On a consolidated basis, Trent reported a net profit of ₹413.1 crore in Q4FY26 , up 32.57 per cent from ₹311.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹5,027.99 crore, up 19.23 per cent from ₹4,216.94 crore.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹653 crore.

During the quarter, the company opened 23 Westside and 109 Zudio stores (including 2 stores in the UAE) and consolidated one Westside store and expanded its presence to 47 new cities.

READ | Havells India shares fall 7% after Q4 results; brokerages cut targets The company announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26. It also announced the issuance of bonus shares, wherein shareholders will receive one bonus equity share of ₹1 each for every two fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each held by them, subject to shareholders' approval.

Trent Stock outlook: Should you buy the dip?

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Trent’s revenue growth moderated to 18 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26 due to store cannibalisation, weak consumer sentiment, and expansion into newer cities with lower initial productivity. However, channel checks suggest that the impact of cannibalisation has now eased, while recent Zudio store additions are largely in new cities, which should limit further pressure on existing store sales.

The brokerage noted that despite slower growth, Trent has maintained strong cost controls and healthy profitability, with margin expansion likely to be driven by recovery in like-for-like growth. It remains positive on Trent’s long-term prospects, supported by strong store additions, scalable retail formats, and growth potential in emerging categories such as Beauty, Innerwear, and Footwear.

Motilal Oswal has raised FY27–28E Ebitda and PAT estimates by 5-6 per cent, driven primarily by higher margins and partly offset by lower other income. The brokerage factors in a CAGR of 21 per cent, 22 per cent, and 11 per cent in standalone revenue, pre-IND AS Ebitda, and adjusted PAT, respectively, over FY26–28E.

READ | SBI Life Insurance shares slip 3% post Q4 results; net profit, VNB dips YoY MOFSL has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Trent with a revised target price of ₹5,250.

According to SBI Securities, the company has reported an overall good set of numbers driven by aggressive store expansion. "Decline in Q-o-Q margin seems to be due to expansion overheads, while on Y-o-Y margins have shown healthy expansion. Maturing store economics has led to healthy Y-o-Y PAT growth. At the current market price of ₹4,436, the stock trades at FY27E/FY28E Bloomberg consensus PE of 73.0x/59.8x, respectively. The medium-term fair value of the stock is estimated at ₹4,700," the brokerage said.

Analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities said the company is expected to sustain a revenue growth trajectory of around 18-20 per cent over the medium term, driven primarily by continued store expansion, while like-for-like growth is likely to remain in the low-to-mid single-digit range. However, store densification may lead to some cannibalisation, which has been factored into estimates.

On margins, the brokerage noted that most gains from manpower cost optimisation have already been realised, while the shift to a variable rental model supported FY26 margins and may offer incremental benefits in FY27. However, with key cost levers largely exhausted, Eitda margins are expected at 17.4 per cent in FY27E and 17.7 per cent in FY28E.

Systematix has maintained a ‘Hold’ rating with a revised target price of ₹4,848, valuing the business on an SOTP basis. It expects a revenue, Ebitda, and adjusted PAT CAGR of 18.8 per cent, 16.8 per cent, and 20.8 per cent, respectively, over FY26–28E.

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