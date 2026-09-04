Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri soars 58% in 4 days; zooms 107% from Aug low

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri share price movement

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) share price was locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹480.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day deals with only buyers seen on the counter.

Till 10:10 AM, a combined 3.46 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for around 700,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, in the past four trading days, the stock price of Jewellery company surged 58 per cent as GRT Jewellers India Pvt Ltd announced a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire a 74.12 per cent stake in the company.

The stock zoomed 107 per cent from its previous month low of ₹232.50 touched on August 12, 2026.

TBZ stock price trades 93% higher over open offer price

On Monday, August 31, 2026, TBZ informed the stock exchanges that GRT Jewellers, a leading jewellery retail company, signed a SPA with the promoters of TBZ to acquire their stake of 74.12 per cent in the company at a per share price of not more than ₹209. As per the SPA, GRT would acquire the promoter’s stake for an aggregate value of up to ₹1,033.71 crore.

GRT will also be launching an open offer for another 26 per cent. As per the filing, GRT Jewellers will acquire up to 17.27 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10 each from the public shareholders of TBZ, representing 25.88 per cent of the voting share capital at a price of ₹249.61 per share (offer price), aggregating to total consideration of up to ₹431.10 crore in cash At current levles, the stock traded 93 per cent higher over its offer price..

TBZ – overview, outlook

TBZ is involved in retail sales of ornaments made of gold, diamond, silver, platinum and precious stones. It is a reputed player in diamond-studded jewellery. TBZ has a prominent presence in Maharashtra and Gujarat, where it runs 10 stores and 9 stores, respectively.

TBZ enjoys a strong retail presence and has a long track record in the jewellery business for more than 150 years. Vast experience of the promoters in the gold jewellery industry and the company’s focus on providing ornament designs that suit specific tastes and preferences of the customers enabled TBZ to establish its strong brand and build a loyal customer base. The same lead to repeat purchases across all key markets.

TBZ is a reputed player in diamond-studded jewellery, which accounts for around 30 per cent of its sales at present. Its in-house diamond jewellery designing and manufacturing capability, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, renders cost benefit and competitive advantage, to an extent, according to ICRA.

Increasing regulations in the jewellery retail industry, aimed at improving transparency and standardisation over the recent years, have accelerated the shift in the market share from unorganised to organised jewellers. The industry tailwind is likely to benefit organised jewellers like TBZ, going forward, the rating agency said.

Meanwhile, Jewellery will continue to hold a special place in India’s culture and traditions. Supported by strong demand across weddings, festivals, and everyday occasions, along with rising disposable incomes, an expanding middle class, and evolving consumer preferences, the Indian jewellery industry is well positioned for sustained growth, TBZ said in its FY26 annual report.

Growth in the sector is being supported by demand in key markets such as the US and the Middle East, alongside favourable trade policies and a gradual recovery in global consumption.

The Indian gems and jewellery sector is expected to witness steady growth, supported by domestic demand, favourable demographics, and policy support. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, wedding demand, and preference for branded jewellery are likely to sustain momentum.

In addition, despite increase in the import duty, ongoing trade agreements, government initiatives to strengthen the domestic gems and jewellery ecosystem, and expanding export opportunities are likely to support the industry’s long-term growth. The market size is projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, reflecting a stable long-term growth trajectory.

Overall, the industry outlook remains stable, with growth expected to be driven by both domestic consumption and export demand, despite volatility in global markets, TBZ said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.