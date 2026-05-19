Triveni Turbine shares soar 10% on record Q4 revenue, strong order inflows

Triveni Turbine stock price today

Shares of Triveni Turbine, industrial steam turbines manufacturer, jumped nearly 10 per cent to hit a high of ₹655.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported its highest ever quarterly revenue in March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 02:00 PM, Triveni Turbine stock was trading around ₹635.25, up 6.5 per cent compared to its previous session close of ₹596.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,699.25 levels, up by 49.30 points or 0.21 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Triveni Turbine has surged nearly 11 per cent compared to a 9.5 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹19,983 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹675.20 and 52-week low was ₹428.35.

Triveni Turbine Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Triveni Turbine reported its highest ever quarterly revenue at ₹680 crore, up 26.3 per cent compared to ₹538 crore in the year-ago period. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 6.3 per cent to ₹128 crore from ₹120.4 crore in the year-ago period. However, Ebitda margin declined to 18.8 per cent from ₹22.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company reported an 8.5 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹101.9 crore compared with ₹93.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

It reported order inflows of ₹747 crore during the quarter, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 174.1 per cent surge in export orders, which contributed 69 per cent of the total order booking.

The company’s order inflows remained resilient at ₹2,326 crore, down marginally by 1.6 per cent year-on-year, with exports contributing 52 per cent of total orders. Meanwhile, the outstanding order book stood at ₹2,050 crore, up 7.6 per cent YoY, with export orders accounting for 51 per cent of the closing order book.

Triveni Turbine management commentary

Dhruv M Sawhney, chairman & managing director at Triveni Turbine said, despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical disruptions, tariff-related uncertainties, and macroeconomic volatility, the company delivered a satisfactory performance for FY26, driven by healthy execution across key businesses and strong traction from both domestic and export markets.

"A strong and diversified enquiry pipeline across IPP, steel, cement, and oil & gas, geothermal sectors supported by dedicated manufacturing capabilities in USA and South Africa, further enhances our visibility for the coming periods. While the evolving macroeconomic situation, particularly geopolitical uncertainties in west Asia region, may cause near-term fluctuations, we remain confident of delivering full-year growth, underpinned by a robust order backlog and a healthy enquiry pipeline across sectors," he added.