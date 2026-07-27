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Home / Markets / News / Trust key for market operations, says Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Trust key for market operations, says Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

He emphasised on trust in terms of fairness, reliability on disclosures, and the confidence that everyone in the markets plays by the same rules

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta

Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

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Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday underscored that trust remains the cornerstone of India’s capital markets, as he addressed newly inducted officers at the National Institute of Securities Markets.
 
He emphasised on trust in terms of fairness, reliability on disclosures, and the confidence that everyone in the markets plays by the same rules. He highlighted the growing role of technology while stressing that integrity, objectivity and public interest must guide regulatory decisions.
 
“At Sebi, we have moved from paper-based files to ‘eOffice’ ecosystem – making our processes more efficient, transparent and responsive,” he said. He said that while technology can process information at extraordinary speed, judgement, fairness, and wisdom will always remain human responsibilities. 
 
 

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Topics : SEBI Tuhin Kanta Pandey stock market trading

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

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