TTK Healthcare shares surged 20 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday to hit the upper circuit after reports that the company may announce the issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) as a bonus.

The stock opened 15 per cent higher at ₹1,067.65 on the NSE and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹1,110.90.

Today's rally also helped TTK Healthcare snap its three-day losing streak, during which the stock had declined more than 3 per cent.

The stock, however, pared some gains as the session progressed but continued to trade firmly in the green. As of 1:20 PM, it was up 13.7 per cent at ₹1,052.60.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 88 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 25,380.

According to an exchange filing, the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on November 20 to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement between the company and shareholders relating to the issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) by way of Bonus.

The shares will be issued to the equity shareholders of the company, the filing said.

NCRPS are not the same as ordinary equity bonus shares. NCRPS are a type of preference share that carry a fixed dividend entitlement and are redeemable after a specified period, but cannot be converted into ordinary equity shares.

NCRPS do not increase the shareholder's equity ownership in the company.

TTK Healthcare is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of consumer healthcare products. For the September quarter of FY27, the company's net profit grew by nearly 10per cent Y-o-Y to ₹222.9 crore, and revenue surged by 15 per cent to ₹233.38 crore.