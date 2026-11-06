TTK Prestige share price climbs 14% after Q2 profit rise 65% to ₹104 crore

Shares of kitchenware maker TTK Prestige surged more than 14 per cent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported strong results for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

The stock opened higher at ₹553.05, extending its gains for a third consecutive session, and climbed further to hit an intraday high of ₹630.

As of 2:30 PM, the stock had pared some of its gains but continued to trade firmly in the green at ₹603.10, up 10 per cent.

Today's rally was accompanied by a sharp spike in trading volumes. According to exchange data, nearly 5.5 million shares had changed hands, around 100 times the previous session's total traded volume of 49,695 shares.

Ebitda increased 71 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹171.7 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹100.5 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded to 17.9 per cent from 12.8 per cent a year earlier, the company said.

Domestic sales grew 23.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹944.5 crore during the quarter, while export sales stood at ₹14.8 crore.

The company maintained a free cash balance of more than ₹755 crore as of September 30, 2026, including short-term liquid investments, it said in a statement.