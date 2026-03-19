TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft gain up to 6% as gas supply worries resurface

Shares of household appliance makers such as TTK Prestige Ltd. and Stove Kraft Ltd. rose on Thursday amid gas supply concerns after oil prices surged following Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field.

TTK Prestige stock rallied 5.3 per cent to the day's high of ₹503 per share, while Stove Kraft rose as high as 6.6 per cent to ₹526 per share. Both stock pared gains to trade 2.3 per cent and 4.7 per cent higher, respectively, compared to a 2.3 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Shares of TTK Prestige are down 20.5 per cent so far this year, while Stove Kraft has fallen by 10 per cent. During Thursday's session, other hourse hold stocks were trading lower. Voltas was down 4.5 per cent, Whirlpool of India fell 1.9 per cent, while Bajaj Electricals declined 2.3 per cent.

What triggered rally in TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft shares?

The rally in shares came after renewed concerns of gas shortage after Israel's strike on Iran's South Pars gas field. Iran later warned Gulf nations that several energy facilities are now “legitimate targets” after Israel struck its South Pars gas field.

US President Donald Trump said Israel carried out a strike on Iran's South Pars gas field, hitting only a small part of the facility, and added that the United States had no prior knowledge of the attack. Trump said that Israel would make no more attacks on Iran's South Pars gas field, but if Iran attacked Qatar again, the US would retaliate and "massively blow up the entirety" of the field.

Meanwhile, India is reportedly sending more warships to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea to safeguard its ships. Around 1.67 million tonnes of crude oil, 320,000 tonnes of LPG, and nearly 200,000 tonnes of LNG remain stuck. These are on 22 Indian-flagged ships currently stranded in the Persian Gulf, waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

As per reports, the rally is triggered from panic buying of induction cookers from these firms. A prolonged LPG supply disruption or structurally higher LPG prices could meaningfully accelerate and create a noticeable demand tailwind for appliance manufacturers.

TTK Prestige primarily operates in the kitchen appliances segment with a wide range of product categories. The product categories broadly consist of pressure cookers, cookware, gas stoves, domestic kitchen electrical appliances, not being white goods, and select home small domestic appliances.

Stove Kraft is one of the leading brands for home & kitchen appliances in India, one of the dominant players for pressure cookers, and amongst the market leaders in the sale of free-standing hobs, cooktops, and non-stick cookware.