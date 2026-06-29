Turtlemint Fintech lists at 11% discount; should you exit or accumulate?

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Share price: Insurance distribution platform Turtlemint Fintech Solutions made a weak stock market debut on Monday, with its shares listing at a discount on both the BSE and NSE after the company raised ₹882.67 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The stock debuted at ₹136.20 per share on the BSE, a discount of ₹15.80, or 10.39 per cent, to the issue price of ₹152 per share.

On the NSE, the shares listed at ₹134.90 apiece, reflecting a steeper discount of ₹17.10, or 11.25 per cent, from the issue price.

The listing was also below grey market expectations, which had indicated a negative debut. According to market sources, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹147 per share ahead of listing, implying a discount of ₹5, or 3.29 per cent, to the issue price.

Should you exit or accumulate?

The weak start, Ravi Singh, chief research officer at MasterTrust, said, indicates that investors remained cautious despite the company's strong position in the digital insurance distribution business.

“Concerns over its ongoing losses, premium valuation, and lower-than-expected IPO demand weighed on market sentiment. However, the company still has long-term growth potential, supported by increasing insurance penetration and rising digital adoption in India,” said Singh.

Investors, he said, are now expected to focus on how quickly Turtlemint can improve its profitability and maintain steady business growth. “A stronger financial performance in the coming quarters could help rebuild confidence, while near-term price movement is likely to remain influenced by overall market sentiment,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, advised that investors who have received allotment may consider holding from a long-term perspective with a stop loss at ₹128, while fresh investors should wait for better price stability before taking exposure.

“The company's fundamentals remain challenging, as it remains loss-making with a negative RoNW of 47.29 per cent, while its valuation of nearly 6.8x FY25 revenue appears expensive despite continued losses. Revenue visibility also remains uncertain, with FY24 witnessing an 81 per cent Y-o-Y decline, and profitability largely dependent on achieving scale as Digital Partner costs account for 70–77 per cent of total expenses. The stock may suit only long-term, high-risk investors betting on market leadership, while short-term investors should remain cautious,” said Nyati.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO details

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 43.5 million equity shares aggregating ₹660.72 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.6 million shares aggregating ₹221.95 crore.

The issue was priced in the range of ₹144-152 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 98 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The IPO was open for subscription from June 19 to June 23, 2026. It received a muted response overall, with the issue subscribed 1.20 times at close, supported largely by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was subscribed 1.59 times, according to NSE data.

Among other investor categories, the retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 1.07 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 52 per cent.

The basis of allotment was finalised on June 24, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹152 per share.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as those funds will go to the selling shareholders.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards cloud and server infrastructure, salaries for technology and product development teams, marketing initiatives, lease payments for existing properties of the company and its wholly owned subsidiary TIB, investment in TIB for working capital requirements, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

About Turtlemint Fintech Solutions

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions is a technology-enabled insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors (PoSPs), and insurers through a digital ecosystem. The company enables insurance advisors to compare products, generate quotes, sell policies, manage customer relationships, and provide post-sales support, including claims assistance. It operates one of India's largest PoSP networks and partners with multiple insurers to offer insurance products across life, health, and motor segments.