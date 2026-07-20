Turtlemint Fintech shares jump 13% to hit 52-week high after Q4 results

Shares of fintech platform Turtlemint Fintech Solutions gained sharply in an otherwise weak market on Monday, July 20, 2026, after the company announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

The stock surged 13.40 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹154.3 per share on the NSE during the day’s trade. It later pared gains but continued to remain in positive territory. At 1:12 pm, the stock was trading at ₹147.62 per share, up 8.50 per cent from its previous close. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 24,179, down 155 points or 0.64 per cent.

Q4FY26 results

For the March quarter, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions reported revenue from operations of ₹357.2 crore, compared with ₹251.6 crore in Q4FY25, a growth of 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

Service Ebitda rose to ₹60.1 crore during the quarter from ₹37.6 crore in the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 60 per cent Y-o-Y. Adjusted Ebitda improved to ₹2.9 crore in Q4FY26 from a loss of ₹33.5 crore in Q4FY25.

Profit after tax and exceptional items stood at ₹3.1 crore during the quarter, compared with a loss of ₹39.4 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported its first-ever profitable quarter, with profit after tax coming in at ₹3 crore.

FY26 results

For FY26, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions reported revenue from operations of ₹1,098.3 crore, compared with ₹700.3 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 57 per cent Y-o-Y.

Service Ebitda increased to ₹141.6 crore in FY26 from ₹83.2 crore in FY25, a growth of 70 per cent Y-o-Y. Adjusted Ebitda loss narrowed to ₹105.5 crore from ₹186.3 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit after tax and exceptional items stood at a loss of ₹184.3 crore in FY26, compared with a loss of ₹202.6 crore in FY25.

During FY26, the company added more than 1.1 lakh digital partners. Platform Premium grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,868 crore, while renewal revenue increased 51 per cent to ₹224 crore.

Adjusted Ebitda as a percentage of revenue improved to (10 per cent) in FY26 from (27 per cent) in FY25. Corporate overheads as a percentage of revenue declined to 23 per cent from 38 per cent during the same period. The company’s total Digital Partners stood at more than 6.5 lakh as of March 31, 2026.

Management commentary

Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, chairperson, managing director & CEO, said, “Our growth this quarter reflects the distribution strength of our platform and ecosystem. We are excited to begin our journey as a listed company, reflecting the strength of our business model and disciplined execution. Today, more than 6.5 lakh Digital Partners, supported by partnerships with 46 insurers and a presence across 19,000+ PIN codes, are helping make insurance more accessible to millions of Indians.”

Anand Prabhudesai, executive director & COO, said, “As we continue to invest in technology and AI, our focus remains on empowering our partners, enhancing customer experiences, and building one of India's most trusted digital insurance distribution platforms. The business is in excellent shape, with strong momentum across our key growth drivers, and we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”