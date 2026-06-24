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Home / Markets / News / Turtlemint IPO sails through: Where and how to check share allotment status

Turtlemint IPO sails through: Where and how to check share allotment status

Once the Turtlemint IPO allotment is completed, applicants can check their allotment status online through the websites of the BSE, NSE, or KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue

Turtlemint IPO GMP

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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The basis of allotment for shares of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, whose initial public offering (IPO) closed on June 23, is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. 
The ₹882.67 crore public issue of the tech-enabled insurance distribution platform comprised a fresh issue of 43.5 million equity shares aggregating ₹660.72 crore and an offer for sale of 14.6 million shares aggregating ₹221.95 crore. The issue received a mild response overall, supported by demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their quota 1.59 times, helping the issue close at 1.20 times subscription on the final day, according to NSE data. 
 
Among other investor categories, retail individual investors subscribed 1.07 times their reserved quota, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 52 percent of their allocation. 
With the subscription process now closed, investors who applied for the IPO are awaiting the finalisation of the Turtlemint IPO allotment. Once completed, applicants can check their allotment status online through the websites of the BSE, NSE, or KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

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Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check Turtlemint IPO allotment status:

Turtlemint grey market trends, likely listing 

As the allotment process gets underway, unlisted shares of the company are trading flat at around ₹152 apiece in the grey market, in line with the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹144–₹152, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. As a result, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Turtlemint IPO remains at nil as of Wednesday, June 24. 
Shares of the tech-enabled insurance distribution platform are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, June 29, 2026. 
Based on prevailing grey market indications, the stock is expected to see a subdued listing. Analysts, however, caution that the GMP is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should not be considered a reliable measure of actual listing performance.

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Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs IPO market IPO REVIEW

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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